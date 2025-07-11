How lucky you must be to live near a city that has a Dave & Buster's! A fourth one is being added next month, and workers are busy putting the finishing touches inside the building as we speak.

Spokane is getting added to the list of Dave & Buster's locations for WA State. It is slated to open on August 11th.

Dave & Buster's Brings New Job Opportunities to Spokane

According to their LinkedIn and Careers pages, there are several opportunities for jobs including line cooks, dishwashers, drink and food runners, game technicians, janitorial and housekeeping, servers, front line cooks, bar tenders, bussers, customer service, administrative support, and key management positions.

What Is Dave & Buster's Like?

Dave & Buster's is a place that I always see people mentioning they wish was in their town. It's right up there with being considered a Chuck E. Cheese, but for adults. It's a large restaurant space where kids and grownups can get lost in playing pool or arcade games, eating food, and sipping on some drinks.

Some adults like to host fantasy football games there with friends or rent out the space for parties and events.

Celebrities love hanging out at Dave & Buster's, too, like actress Tia Carrere.

Actress Tia Carrere hanging out at Dave & Buster's in Hollywood.

Dave & Buster's Locations in Washington State

You can enjoy dinner, drinks, and a dose of dopamine in Bellevue (11639 NE 4th Street), Lynnwood (18606 Alderwood Mall Pkwy), and Auburn (1101 Outlet Collection Drive SW).

The one in Auburn even has impromptu raves, as seen in this TikTok video from the popular party rockers from L.A., Brownies and Lemonade!

The Spokane Dave & Buster's will be located at 13921 East Mansfield Avenue. The restaurant will be open 7 days a week and stay open 'til midnight during the week and 1 a.m. on weekends.

INSIDER TIP: Make a reservation in advance at Dave & Buster's if you plan to eat something.

Other Arcades in Spokane to Visit

If going to Dave & Buster's is not your thing, check out Gamers Arcade Bar, Chaos which is a fun spot to play VR games, and Flight 509, which is pretty popular place to go in Spokane with the kids.

