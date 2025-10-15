Did you know that Washington State has several cozy towns where it feels like you're inside a Hallmark Christmas movie in a snow globe?

I'll reveal five of those towns below, which will take you on fun annual Christmastime adventures in Puyallup, Shelton, Bellingham, Poulsbo, and Port Townsend.

Five Washington Towns That Deliver Real Life Holiday Snow Globe Magic

November 29 to December 20

"Fairhaven transforms into a winter wonderland! Experience live music, glowing streets, carriage rides, Father Christmas and his Elves, fire dancers, a firelit stroll on Padden Creek Trail, the beloved Stones Throw Bonfire Celebration, and so much more. Celebrate the season with us — where holiday magic lives in every corner of the Village."

Fairhaven in Bellingham Photo: Enjoy Fairhaven via Facebook

December 4th thru December 7th

"A blend of festive entertainment, activities, shopping, there's something for everyone to enjoy. The Singing Nativity is particularly enchanting, offering a unique and heartwarming performance. With so much to see and do, it's no wonder that the Victorian Christmas Festival is the perfect way to kick off the holiday season!"

Saturday, December 6th

"Join us for our annual tradition of Julefest and Taste of Norway at the Poulsbo Sons.

And the Nordic Market is back with a splash that day from 10am to 4pm, also hosted at the Lodge. This festive event promises a delightful day filled with unique shopping, holiday cheer, and cultural celebration, all set against the charming backdrop of our beloved Little Norway community."

Julefest in Poulsbo Photo: Historic Downtown Poulsbo via Facebook

4. Leavenworth Christmastown: Village of Lights (photo is the view from the Bavarian Lodge

Christmastown Festivities: November 28-December 24, 2025

"Each winter, Leavenworth glows with over half a million lights from 6 AM–11 PM daily, Thanksgiving through February. Free to enjoy, this Bavarian snow-globe scene is magical anytime—though January and February offer quieter, snow-dusted strolls."

"🎅🎄We’re decking the halls, stringing the lights, and bringing back the festive spirit that made Shelton famous for our 2018 Guinness World Record win for the Most Lit Christmas Trees in One Place! 🌟This year, we’re introducing something new and wonderful — “The 12 Ways to Christmas” — a joyful lineup of activities, events, and surprises all month long! From twinkling trees and cozy cocoa to carols, crafts, parades, and family fun, there will be something for everyone to celebrate the season."

Shelton, WA. Photo: Christmas Town, WA via Facebook

The Essential Holdiay Christmas Movie Elements These Five WA Towns Deliver

The core elements of every holiday Christmas movie, like the ones you watch on the Hallmark channel have a tiny town that is overloaded with Christmas cheer, decorations, and somebody moonlighting as Santa Claus with a magical twinkle in his eye.

Next, you have a couple slowly falling in love and taking a meaningful stroll around the town. Sometimes, they have to doge snowball fights from kids in the street.

Finally, you need magical shops with holiday decor, sparkling lights, and cups of cocoa. Bonus points if the cocoa has marshmallows in them!

You can find all of these things and more inside these five small and cozy towns in Washington. They even have events worth the drive to see and experience by yourself, with family, or with a group of friends.

Happy Holidays!