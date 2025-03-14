Washington Costco shoppers, listen up! I've got several shopping hacks to share with you.



I used to live alone so I didn't cook that much and didn't need to buy stuff in "bulk." Then I had a baby, and I was suddenly thrust into BabyDiaperland. Money was pretty tight, so I decided to get myself a membership and make "Costco Runs" like my friends.

I only bought two things in bulk that year with my Costco membership: baby diapers and cans of tuna.

Now my "baby" just turned 14 years old. I let my membership lapse, so it's safe to say I haven't set foot in a Costco since 2012!

Costco Membership: Does it REALLY have its perks?

I really like shopping at WinCo. It gives me that Costco feel without the membership card. Score! The turning point for me was when I went to a friend's party last month and they had desserts that you can only get at Costco. I finally bit the bullet and renewed my membership.

One visit down since then, and I just have to say, I had truly forgotten what it is like to shop in a Costco. There's still a bunch of people everywhere and the shopping carts are so HUGE. Thankfully, they still offer free samples of food!

A lot has changed since I was last inside of a Costco: I was floored to find out they FINALLY have self-checkout lanes for those of us only buying a couple of items! Where was this option when I needed it fourteen years ago?!

If you live in Washington and you're renewing your membership like me or are getting one for the very first time, here are six Costco hacks I wish I had known a long time ago.

COSTCO HACK #1

Notice a price dropped on something you bought at Costco? Get free "Price Adjustments" within 30 days of the date of your purchase.

COSTCO HACK #2

Save $$ on pricey car repairs: All Costco members (Gold Star, Business and Executive) can ask for a 15% discount on parts and services at their auto center no matter where their car was bought. (The 15% offer is good only up to $500.)

COSTCO HACK #3

An asterisk beside the price means it is about to be discontinued (so if you can, I'd suggest you stock up on it if you like it)! There are also meanings behind some of those prices (like prices ending in "9", items with an asterisk "*", and so forth). This article from the FW explains it in better detail than I can.

Hold on, there's still three more hacks left (and the best one is at the end)!

COSTCO HACK #4

Same Day Deliveries: Love Costco but don't like to be around crowds or stand in line? Instacart is now partnered with Costco shopping!

COSTCO HACK #5

You don't have to be a member to shop at Costco! If you're not a member, simply have your friend or family member get you a Costco Gift Card, then you can shop!

COSTCO HACK #6

The Best Time to Go to Costco: I have found that Thursday afternoons between 3 p.m. and 3:45 p.m. are the least crowded times of day to shop peacefully at Costco and still get some of those yummy free food samples!

I hope you found at least one new Costco hack you can start using right away!