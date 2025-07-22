Craving Cheap Pizza in Yakima? Take a Peek at This List
We are taking a look at eating pizza on a budget - perfect for those nights you just do not feel like cooking! There are quite a few local and chain store spots to get a cheap pizza in the city of Yakima. From Terrace Heights to West Valley.
If you are on a budget and really craving some takeout pizza instead of the grocery store-bought wannabes, this list is for you. No shade to the frozen pizzas but sometimes you just want some piping hot stringy pizza loaded with all your favorite toppings that you didn't have to cook up yourself.
Where Are the Locally Owned Best Cheap Pizza Spots in Yakima?
If you are looking for a mom & pop kind of pizza joint, try Mr. Pizza (2019 Fruitvale Blvd). The vibe is very retro and if you love your pizza with a hint of nostalgia, this is the place to get it. Check their Facebook page to see what's on the "Pizza of the Week."
The Best Cheap Pizza Chains in Yakima
These pizzas are usually served "piping fresh", although if you show up during the dinner time rush or on a Friday evening after work, expect to have a long wait.
LOCAL INSIDER'S TIP: You can use the pizza store apps to order in advance and save on the pickup waiting time.
Tony's Big Cheese Pizza
2204 E Nob Hill Blvd
(509) 575-7977
MOD Pizza
2550 W Nob Hill Blvd
(509) 759-7364
LITTLE CAESAR'S PIZZA
2301 W Nob Hill Blvd Ste 6
(509) 452-7771
LITTLE CAESAR'S PIZZA
1014 E Nob Hill Blvd, Ste B
(509) 424-3583
Read More: Critics Say This Place is Best Pizza Parlor in All of Washington State
PAPA MURPHY'S PIZZA
6802 Tieton Drive
(509) 972-0090
PAPA MURPHY'S PIZZA
1515 Summitview Avenue, Suite 2
(509) 573-9000
PAPA MURPHY'S PIZZA
4040 Terrace Heights Drive, Suite 110
(509) 453-4545
Where do you love to go for cheap pizza in Selah? Toppenish? Wapato? Sunnyside? Granger? Zillah? Naches? Or some other city within the Yakima Valley? Let me know in the comments!
The 11 Best Pizza Spots in Tri-Cities, Washington
10 Yummy Must-Try Food Stops From Tri-Cities to Seattle Washington
Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals