Craving Cheap Pizza in Yakima? Take a Peek at This List

Craving Cheap Pizza in Yakima? Take a Peek at This List

Little Caesars East Nob Hill Blvd, Yakima Photo Credit: Google Street View

We are taking a look at eating pizza on a budget - perfect for those nights you just do not feel like cooking! There are quite a few local and chain store spots to get a cheap pizza in the city of Yakima. From Terrace Heights to West Valley.

If you are on a budget and really craving some takeout pizza instead of the grocery store-bought wannabes, this list is for you. No shade to the frozen pizzas but sometimes you just want some piping hot stringy pizza loaded with all your favorite toppings that you didn't have to cook up yourself.

Where Are the Locally Owned Best Cheap Pizza Spots in Yakima?

Mr Pizza Fruitvale Blvd in Yakima. Photo Credit: Google Street View
loading...

If you are looking for a mom & pop kind of pizza joint, try Mr. Pizza (2019 Fruitvale Blvd). The vibe is very retro and if you love your pizza with a hint of nostalgia, this is the place to get it. Check their Facebook page to see what's on the "Pizza of the Week."

610 KONA logo
Get our free mobile app

The Best Cheap Pizza Chains in Yakima

These pizzas are usually served "piping fresh", although if you show up during the dinner time rush or on a Friday evening after work, expect to have a long wait.

LOCAL INSIDER'S TIP: You can use the pizza store apps to order in advance and save on the pickup waiting time.

 

Tony's Big Cheese Pizza

2204 E Nob Hill Blvd
(509) 575-7977

Photo Credit: Google Street View
loading...

 

MOD Pizza

2550 W Nob Hill Blvd
(509) 759-7364

MOD Pizza West Nob Hill Blvd. Photo Credit: Google Street View
loading...

 

LITTLE CAESAR'S PIZZA

2301 W Nob Hill Blvd Ste 6
(509) 452-7771

Little Caesars Pizza W Nob Hill Blvd. Photo Credit Google Street View
loading...

 LITTLE CAESAR'S PIZZA

1014 E Nob Hill Blvd, Ste B
(509) 424-3583

Little Caesars East Nob Hill Blvd. Photo Credit: Google Street View
loading...

Read More: Critics Say This Place is Best Pizza Parlor in All of Washington State

PAPA MURPHY'S PIZZA

6802 Tieton Drive
(509) 972-0090

Papa Murphys Tieton Dr. Photo Credit: Google Street View
loading...

 

PAPA MURPHY'S PIZZA

1515 Summitview Avenue, Suite 2
(509) 573-9000

Papa Murphys Summitview Ave. Photo Credit: Google Street View
loading...

 

PAPA MURPHY'S PIZZA

4040 Terrace Heights Drive, Suite 110
(509) 453-4545

Papa Murphys Terrace Heights. Photo Credit: Google Street View
loading...

 

Where do you love to go for cheap pizza in Selah? Toppenish? Wapato? Sunnyside? Granger? Zillah? Naches? Or some other city within the Yakima Valley? Let me know in the comments!

The 11 Best Pizza Spots in Tri-Cities, Washington

10 Yummy Must-Try Food Stops From Tri-Cities to Seattle Washington

Follow the road to great food places, from start to finish and back again!

Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals

Categories: Featured

More From 610 KONA