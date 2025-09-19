We sampled the food so that you don't have to stress over what to eat this year at the Central Washington State Fair this year. It was a lofty job, but somebody had to do it!

First of all, I want you to find the Hot Honey Pizza place. I ate a slice without realizing why it had a sweet flavor instead of savory. I loved every bite. I even ate every crumb of the crust.

Hot Honey Pizza at the Central WA State Fair TSM/Reesha Cosby loading...

Next, we tried this huge thing that looked like a corn dog. It turned out to be a corndog disguised as a deep-fried stick of Hot Cheetos filled with gooey cheese. Yum.

Hot Cheetos Stick of Cheese Corn dog at the Central WA State Fair TSM/Reesha Cosby loading...

Here are the other best eats at the Fair this year.

Old-fashioned drinks like Sarsaparilla and Huckleberry Cream Sodas

Old Fashioned Drinks like Saspirilla and Huckleberry Cream Sodas TSM/Reesha Cosby loading...

The Beef and Pork Sandwich Booth

Beef or Pork Sandwich Booth at the Central Washington State Fair TSM/Reesha Cosby loading...

The Cantina

Cantina at the Central Washington State Fair TSM/Reesha Cosby loading...

The Young Life Booth

Young Life Booth at the Central WA State Fair TSM/Reesha Cosby loading...

Mac Daddy's Grilled Mac & Cheese

Mac Daddy's Grilled Mac & Cheese Booth at the Central WA State Fair TSM/Reesha Cosby loading...

The Roasted Corn Booth

Roasted Corn booth at the Central WA State Fair TSM/Reesha Cosby loading...

The Handcrafted Dumplings Asian Food Booth

Asian Food booth at the Central WA State Fair TSM/Reesha Cosby loading...

Daniel's Tacos & Margaritas

Tacos & Margaritas Booth at the Central WA State Fair TSM/Reesha Cosby loading...

The Mini-Donut, Deep-Fried Oreos and More Booth

Deep Fried Oreos and More at the Fair TSM/Reesha Cosby loading...

Curly Jo's Monster Burgers Booth

Monster Burgers Booth at the Central WA State Fair TSM/Reesha Cosby loading...

The Korean Dogs Booth

Korean Hot Dogs Booth at the Central WA State Fair TSM/Reesha Cosby loading...

The Hawaiian Bento Booth

Hawaiian Bento Booth at the Central WA State Fair TSM/Reesha Cosby loading...

Pog Juice (also at the Hawaiian Bento Booth)

Pog Juice at the Hawaiian Bento Booth at the Central WA State Fair TSM/Reesha Cosby loading...