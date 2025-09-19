The Best Eats at the Central WA State Fair 2025
We sampled the food so that you don't have to stress over what to eat this year at the Central Washington State Fair this year. It was a lofty job, but somebody had to do it!
First of all, I want you to find the Hot Honey Pizza place. I ate a slice without realizing why it had a sweet flavor instead of savory. I loved every bite. I even ate every crumb of the crust.
Next, we tried this huge thing that looked like a corn dog. It turned out to be a corndog disguised as a deep-fried stick of Hot Cheetos filled with gooey cheese. Yum.
Here are the other best eats at the Fair this year.
Old-fashioned drinks like Sarsaparilla and Huckleberry Cream Sodas
The Beef and Pork Sandwich Booth
The Cantina
The Young Life Booth
Mac Daddy's Grilled Mac & Cheese
The Roasted Corn Booth
The Handcrafted Dumplings Asian Food Booth
Daniel's Tacos & Margaritas
The Mini-Donut, Deep-Fried Oreos and More Booth
Curly Jo's Monster Burgers Booth
The Korean Dogs Booth
The Hawaiian Bento Booth
Pog Juice (also at the Hawaiian Bento Booth)
