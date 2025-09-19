The Best Eats at the Central WA State Fair 2025

The Best Eats at the Central WA State Fair 2025

TSM/Reesha Cosby

We sampled the food so that you don't have to stress over what to eat this year at the Central Washington State Fair this year. It was a lofty job, but somebody had to do it!

First of all, I want you to find the Hot Honey Pizza place. I ate a slice without realizing why it had a sweet flavor instead of savory. I loved every bite. I even ate every crumb of the crust.

TSM/Reesha Cosby
loading...

Next, we tried this huge thing that looked like a corn dog. It turned out to be a corndog disguised as a deep-fried stick of Hot Cheetos filled with gooey cheese. Yum.

TSM/Reesha Cosby
loading...

Here are the other best eats at the Fair this year.

 

Old-fashioned drinks like Sarsaparilla and Huckleberry Cream Sodas

TSM/Reesha Cosby
loading...

 

The Beef and Pork Sandwich Booth

TSM/Reesha Cosby
loading...

 

The Cantina

TSM/Reesha Cosby
loading...

 

The Young Life Booth

TSM/Reesha Cosby
loading...

 

Mac Daddy's Grilled Mac & Cheese

TSM/Reesha Cosby
loading...

 

The Roasted Corn Booth

TSM/Reesha Cosby
loading...

 

The Handcrafted Dumplings Asian Food Booth

TSM/Reesha Cosby
loading...

 

Daniel's Tacos & Margaritas

TSM/Reesha Cosby
loading...

 

The Mini-Donut, Deep-Fried Oreos and More Booth

TSM/Reesha Cosby
loading...

 

Curly Jo's Monster Burgers Booth

TSM/Reesha Cosby
loading...

 

Read More: You’ll Never Guess Which 11 Yakima Orgs Got Paul Allen’s Money

610 KONA logo
Get our free mobile app

The Korean Dogs Booth

TSM/Reesha Cosby
loading...

 

The Hawaiian Bento Booth

TSM/Reesha Cosby
loading...

 

Pog Juice (also at the Hawaiian Bento Booth)

TSM/Reesha Cosby
loading...

Where Are Washington's Best Onion Rings Found?

We asked, and you replied. If you're looking for a great pile of onion rings, there are loads of restaurants and hole-in-the-wall bars that serve up a great plate.

Gallery Credit: Patti Banner

Categories: Events, KONA News, Featured

More From 610 KONA