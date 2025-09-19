One thing so many kids in Central Washington are excited about is the Central Washington State Fair! So many rides, games, fair food, and chances to hang out with best friends.

Here's what you need to know about going on the carnival rides at the Fair this year.

Opening Times

Friday - Sunday: Noon

Monday: 2pm

Tuesday - Thursday: 3pm (Kiddie Land opens at 2pm!)

Friday - Sunday: Noon

Read More: The Best Eats at the Central WA State Fair 2025

Ferris Wheel at the Central WA State Fair TSM/Reesha Cosby loading...

If you plan to drop off your kids at the Fair and pick them up later, I highly recommend the following:

If possible, take a photo of your kids before you leave the house so that in case they disappear, you know exactly what they were wearing

Establish a pick up time so they know when to start heading back to the front gates meet you

Make sure all your kids have fully charged cell phones so that you can reach them in case of emergency and to let them know where you are waiting to pick them up.

Provide your kids a small pouch (or fanny pack) they can wear on rides to keep up with their money, debit cards, keys, ID, etc.

Point out a designated spot in the loading zone where they know you will be waiting to pick them up

Give your kids some extra money so they can buy souvenirs, food, and beverages (water, sodas, Icee drinks, slushies, and shakes).

If your kids will be at the fair at night, encourage them to bring a sweater, hoodie, or light jacket in case it starts getting too cold.

See the list of exhibits, concerts, and other activities happening at the 2025 Central Washington State Fair.