LOOK: The List of the Rides at the Central Washington State Fair
One thing so many kids in Central Washington are excited about is the Central Washington State Fair! So many rides, games, fair food, and chances to hang out with best friends.
Here's what you need to know about going on the carnival rides at the Fair this year.
Opening Times
Friday - Sunday: Noon
Monday: 2pm
Tuesday - Thursday: 3pm (Kiddie Land opens at 2pm!)
Read More: The Best Eats at the Central WA State Fair 2025
If you plan to drop off your kids at the Fair and pick them up later, I highly recommend the following:
- If possible, take a photo of your kids before you leave the house so that in case they disappear, you know exactly what they were wearing
- Establish a pick up time so they know when to start heading back to the front gates meet you
- Make sure all your kids have fully charged cell phones so that you can reach them in case of emergency and to let them know where you are waiting to pick them up.
- Provide your kids a small pouch (or fanny pack) they can wear on rides to keep up with their money, debit cards, keys, ID, etc.
- Point out a designated spot in the loading zone where they know you will be waiting to pick them up
- Give your kids some extra money so they can buy souvenirs, food, and beverages (water, sodas, Icee drinks, slushies, and shakes).
- If your kids will be at the fair at night, encourage them to bring a sweater, hoodie, or light jacket in case it starts getting too cold.
See the list of exhibits, concerts, and other activities happening at the 2025 Central Washington State Fair.
See the List of Carnival Rides at the 2025 Central WA State Fair
The Central Washington State Fair is from Friday, September 19th, through Sunday, September 28th, at the Yakima Sundome at State Fair Park (1301 S. Fair Ave).
Gallery Credit: Reesha Cosby