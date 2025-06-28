25 Celebrities That Allegedly Either Own Property or Still Live in WA State
Each time I visit Seattle, I keep hoping I will run into one of my favorite celebs, like I've seen people talking about on Reddit and on my social media feeds. The closest I've ever been able to get to someone is the time I got to meet Gwen Stefani when she was still in the band No Doubt.
The actress Jean Smart is from Seattle, but there are no reports that she still has property or family ties here in Washington.
The rest of the people on the list below, however, DO!
25 Celebrities That Allegedly Have Property or Still LIve in Washington State
Rick Steves allegedly lives in Edmonds
Brandi Carlisle allegedly lives in Maple Valley
Lana Condor allegedly lives somewhere in WA, and her dad does something for the Krakens
Rainn Wilson
Conan O'Brien's wife, Liza Powell O'Brien's family is from Bainbridge Island, and many sightings of Conan have been found all over the Westside of the state
"He (Conan O'Brien) has said on his podcast if you see him on the ferry and call for him, he will get out of the car and approach your window/reach inside the vehicle for you (because he [says he] is very needy)." - Reddit
Richard Sherman allegedly has a home in Maple Valley
Ishmael Butler from Digable Planets allegedly
Chrissy Teigen (her dad allegedly still lives in Snohomish)
Ryan Stiles allegedly lives in Bellingham on Lake Samish
Yuji Okomoto from Cobra Kai allegedly lives here and owns a restaurant named Kona Kitchen
Ron Reagan Jr. allegedly
Drummer for Blues Traveler (Brendan Hill) allegedly lives in Bainbridge
Ken Jennings, Jeopardy winner and Host
Dave Matthews allegedly has a home in Green Lake
Ryan Lewis from Macklemore allegedly lives in Magnolia
Jim Caviezel allegedly lives in Bellingham
Jason and Molly from The Bachelor allegedly live in Kirkland
Kevin Gates allegedly lives in Seattle
Bachelorette Desiree and Chris live in Seattle
Macklemore lives in Seattle
Jim Whitaker, producer of stuff including Friday Night Lights and Robin Hood, lives in Port Townsend
Dav Pilkey, who wrote Captain Underpants, lives in Bainbridge Island
Joel McHale allegedly still owns a home in Mercer Island
Ben de la Creme was a star at Julia's on Broadway decades before he became a RuPaul's Drag Race starlet. I saw him on my birthday almost 20 years ago, when one of my besties took me there for a surprise drag show.
