One of my favorite Oscars warm-up activities is to find out which celebrities from Washington State will be there in Hollywood and if any of them are nominated for one of the big awards.

I am still reeling from the 2025 Oscars. It takes me at least a week to prepare for the Oscars because I have to carve out one hour to discuss all the red-carpet photos in my Facebook group chat, then three hours watching the awards show, plus one more hour watching all the YouTube reviews and after party scenes.

It was only a few years ago when Yakima, Washington-born Colleen Atwood won her FOURTH Oscar for her costume designs!

Yakima native Colleen Atwood won her fourth Oscar in 2017 Kevork Djansezian Getty Images loading...

Even King5 News was excited to showcase our state's celebs who made it to the big Hollywood awards show this year. We had FIVE major celebs originally from WA who were present and accounted for in the nominees, audience, and after parties. Check out the gallery at the end to see them!

2025 OSCARS FUN FACT: Julian Brave Noise Cat made history as the first Indigenous film director to be recognized by the Academy of Arts & Sciences (he is a member of the Secwepemc (Shuswap) Nation). His co-directed film, Sugarcane, was nominated for Best Documentary Feature Film.

97th Annual Oscars - Arrivals Savion Washington/Getty Images loading...

But first, the Oscars After Parties

The Oscars night isn't complete for A-List Hollywood movie celebrities without attending at least one after party.

Vanity Fair

This annual elegant Oscars gala after party was held at Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood.

Speaking of after parties, at least one of our celebs, Sydney Sweeney, turned a lot of heads at the 2025 Vanity Fair party, hosted by its editor-in-chief, Radhika Jones, at Chateau Marmont.

2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals Getty Images loading...

South Asian Oscars Party

Producer and Actress Mindy Kaling co-hosted an Oscars Pre-Party last week with co-hosts Bela Bajaria and Liza Koshy at Carondelet House in Los Angeles.

2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals Getty Images loading...

Big Bang Theory's Hollywood hunk, Kunal Nayyar, attended the 2025 South Asians at the Oscars party.

"South Asians At The Oscars" Pre-Oscars Party 2025 - Arrivals Getty Images for A-Game Public R loading...

Check out Mindy's gorgeous custom-made Rahul Mishra luxury saree dress she wore to the party!

"South Asians At The Oscars" Pre-Oscars Party 2025 - Arrivals Getty Images for A-Game Public R loading...

Elton John's Oscar Party

Elton John hosted his annual 2025 AIDS Foundation Oscar's Viewing Party at West Hollywood Park.

Valentino Pavillon des Folies- Front Row - Paris Fashion Week Spring -Summer 2025 Getty Images for Valentino loading...

Governor's Ball

This prestigious Oscar's after party, The Governor's Ball, was held at the Dolby Theatre, where the Oscars live broadcast was held. Wolfgang Puck is synonymous for providing the hors d'oeurves for this annual event.

97th Oscars Governors Ball Preview Getty Images loading...

Kieran Culkin shows off his fresh new Academy Award at the 2025 Governor's Ball Oscars After Party.

97th Annual Oscars - Governors Ball Getty Images loading...

Searchlight Pictures Post-Oscars Party

This star-studded Oscars after party was held at the swanky Cipriani in Beverly Hills. Notably seen was 2024 Best Actress winner, Emma Stone.

Emma Stone came to the 2025 Oscars with her husband, Dave McCary.

97th Annual Oscars - Arrivals Getty Images loading...

