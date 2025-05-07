Bumbershoot 2025 – This Year’s Lineup Is Very Eclectic, It’s Giving FRESH!
They had me at Bob the Drag Queen! The 2025 Bumbershoot lineup has just been released and it's pretty impressive this year. Seattle is going to be hopping with excitement at the Pacific Science Center this Labor Day weekend!
Where Is Bumbershoot Held?
Bumbershoot Weekend is every Labor Day, so this year, it will be held on Parking might be a beast, but you can do what I did last year and find a nearby parking garage and then walk to Seattle Center (305 Harrison St). There will be signs and attendants who will direct you to the correct entrance.
RuPaul's Drag Race (Season 8) and YouTube comedy sensation, Bob the Drag Queen, will perform at Bumbershoot on Sunday, August 31, 2025
Bumbershoot 2025 Lineup: 15 Acts We Get to See Perform in Seattle This Summer!
Gallery Credit: Reesha Cosby
Indie-Rock and Indie-Pop Acts at Bumbershoot 2025 You Might Love
- Pretty Girls Make Graves
- Say She She
- Zookraught
- Amelia Day & The Cloves
- Biblioteka
- Liv Victorino
- Foot Ox
- Fleetwood Snack
- Sylvan Esso
- Tennis
- Real Estate
- The Murder City Devils
- Frankie and the Witch Fingers
- Spelling
- Bebe Stockwell
- The Army, The Navy
- Petra Haden
- Avery Cochrane
- Small Paul
- The Jaws of Brooklyn
- Vic Daggs II
- Weep Wave
- Vika & the Velvets
(See the gallery above for more acts!)
Funk, Soul, R&B, and Hip-Hop Acts at Bumbershoot 2025 You Might Love
- Indigo De Souza
- Quasi
- Great Grandpa
- Blowout Comb
- Kyle Dion
(See the gallery above for more acts!)
Other Eclectic Acts at Bumbershoot 2025 You Might Love
- The Budos Band (instrumental, with psychedelic/afrobeat influences)
- Day Soul Exquisite (soulful indie)
- Nothing
(See the gallery above for more acts!)
Punk and Hardcore Acts at Bumbershoot 2025 You Might Love
- Coffin Break (punk/hardcore leaning)
- Two Minute Hate (punk/hardcore leaning)
- J.R.C.G. (more experimental/noise rock)
- Fat Dog (post-punk/art rock)
(See the gallery above for more acts!)
Bumbershoot single day and weekend passes are on sale now, but the price will go up soon so get them when you can. Kids under age 10 can get in for FREE but they still need to have a ticket for entry.
48 of the Best Musicians to Have Hailed From Washington State
Gallery Credit: Pete Christensen