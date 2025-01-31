Alert: If You Bought Broccoli at Walmart in OR and WA
Here's a (Broccoli) Heads up.
If you purchased this item in the produce section, you might want to see if it's been recalled. Multiple states have been alerted to this broccoli recall, including us here in Washington State and Oregon, so I wanted to alert my fellow consumers as quickly as possible since I just heard about this. (See the list of affected cities below).
As Delish reports from a story they grabbed from Newsweek, there is an FDA warning for Walmart broccoli. Not all of the broccoli, just those with the applicable date stamp. And this time, the health risk has been upgraded to possibly deadly!
WHICH BROCCOLI HAS BEEN RECALLED?
Check your freezer to see if you have a bag of Marketside Broccoli Florets with a used by date of December 10th. If so, toss 'em!
My daughter loves to eat frozen broccoli. She loved eating frozen vegetables as a baby and never outgrew it. She still likes her blueberries frozen as well as her mixed vegetables and broccoli.
Thankfully, I haven't bought any broccoli in a long time, so I don't have to sweat over this food recall. I also prefer to get my broccoli florets in the frozen food section because of my kiddo.
Here is the list of Walmart stores that sold the recalled Walmart broccoli in Oregon (Source: USA Today):
- ALBANY
- BEAVERTON
- BEAVERTON
- BEND
- COOS BAY
- CORNELIUS
- CORVALLIS
- COTTAGE GROVE
- DALLAS
- EAGLE POINT
- EUGENE
- EUGENE
- GRANTS PASS
- GRESHAM
- GRESHAM
- HAPPY VALLEY
- HERMISTON
- HILLSBORO
- HOOD RIVER
- ISLAND CITY
- KLAMATH FALLS
- LEBANON
- MCMINNVILLE
- MEDFORD
- MEDFORD
- MILWAUKIE
- NEWPORT
- ONTARIO
- PENDLETON
- REDMOND
- ROSEBURG
- SAINT HELENS
- SALEM
- SALEM
- SALEM
- SHERWOOD
- SPRINGFIELD
- SPRINGFIELD
- TIGARD
- WARRENTON
- WEST LINN
- WOOD VILLAGE
- WOODBURN
Here is the list of Walmart stores that sold the recalled Walmart broccoli in Washington State (Source: USA Today):
- ABERDEEN
- ARLINGTON
- AUBURN
- BATTLE GROUND
- BELLEVUE
- BELLINGHAM
- BONNEY LAKE
- BREMERTON
- CHEHALIS
- CHELAN
- CLARKSTON
- COLLEGE PLACE
- COLVILLE
- COVINGTON
- EPHRATA
- EVERETT
- FEDERAL WAY
- KENNEWICK
- LACEY
- LAKEWOOD
- LONGVIEW
- LYNNWOOD
- MARYSVILLE
- MONROE
- MOSES LAKE
- MOUNT VERNON
- OAK HARBOR
- OMAK
- OTHELLO
- PASCO
- PORT ANGELES
- PORT ORCHARD
- POULSBO
- PULLMAN
- PUYALLUP
- RENTON
- RICHLAND
- SEQUIM
- SHELTON
- SPANAWAY
- SPOKANE
- SPOKANE VALLEY
- SUNNYSIDE
- TACOMA
- TUMWATER
- VANCOUVER
- WENATCHEE
- WOODLAND
- YAKIMA
- YELM
7 Yummy Food Dishes That Originated In Washington State
Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals
6 of the Best Places To Go Huckleberry Picking in Washington State
Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals