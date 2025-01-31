Here's a (Broccoli) Heads up.

If you purchased this item in the produce section, you might want to see if it's been recalled. Multiple states have been alerted to this broccoli recall, including us here in Washington State and Oregon, so I wanted to alert my fellow consumers as quickly as possible since I just heard about this. (See the list of affected cities below).

As Delish reports from a story they grabbed from Newsweek, there is an FDA warning for Walmart broccoli. Not all of the broccoli, just those with the applicable date stamp. And this time, the health risk has been upgraded to possibly deadly!

Get our free mobile app

WHICH BROCCOLI HAS BEEN RECALLED?

Check your freezer to see if you have a bag of Marketside Broccoli Florets with a used by date of December 10th. If so, toss 'em!

Walmart Marketside Broccoli Florets Recall OR and WA Canva loading...

My daughter loves to eat frozen broccoli. She loved eating frozen vegetables as a baby and never outgrew it. She still likes her blueberries frozen as well as her mixed vegetables and broccoli.

Thankfully, I haven't bought any broccoli in a long time, so I don't have to sweat over this food recall. I also prefer to get my broccoli florets in the frozen food section because of my kiddo.

Get our free mobile app

Here is the list of Walmart stores that sold the recalled Walmart broccoli in Oregon (Source: USA Today):

ALBANY

BEAVERTON

BEAVERTON

BEND

COOS BAY

CORNELIUS

CORVALLIS

COTTAGE GROVE

DALLAS

EAGLE POINT

EUGENE

EUGENE

GRANTS PASS

GRESHAM

GRESHAM

HAPPY VALLEY

HERMISTON

HILLSBORO

HOOD RIVER

ISLAND CITY

KLAMATH FALLS

LEBANON

Walmart McMinnville OR Google Street View loading...

MCMINNVILLE

MEDFORD

MEDFORD

MILWAUKIE

NEWPORT

ONTARIO

PENDLETON

REDMOND

ROSEBURG

SAINT HELENS

SALEM

SALEM

SALEM

SHERWOOD

SPRINGFIELD

SPRINGFIELD

TIGARD

WARRENTON

WEST LINN

WOOD VILLAGE

WOODBURN

Here is the list of Walmart stores that sold the recalled Walmart broccoli in Washington State (Source: USA Today):

ABERDEEN

ARLINGTON

AUBURN

BATTLE GROUND

BELLEVUE

BELLINGHAM

BONNEY LAKE

BREMERTON

CHEHALIS

CHELAN

CLARKSTON

COLLEGE PLACE

Walmart College Place WA Google Street View loading...

COLVILLE

COVINGTON

EPHRATA

EVERETT

FEDERAL WAY

KENNEWICK

LACEY

LAKEWOOD

LONGVIEW

LYNNWOOD

MARYSVILLE

MONROE

MOSES LAKE

MOUNT VERNON

OAK HARBOR

OMAK

OTHELLO

PASCO

PORT ANGELES

PORT ORCHARD

POULSBO

PULLMAN

PUYALLUP

RENTON

RICHLAND

SEQUIM

SHELTON

SPANAWAY

SPOKANE

SPOKANE VALLEY

SUNNYSIDE

TACOMA

TUMWATER

VANCOUVER

WENATCHEE

WOODLAND

YAKIMA

YELM

7 Yummy Food Dishes That Originated In Washington State Here are seven yummy food dishes that originated in Washington State Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals