The next time you're craving homemade hometown burgers, fries, sides, ice cream, and shakes that are so good, it'll make you slap your knees, try Bob's Drive-In in Sunnyside. Just ask Cowboy Chad in the photo above!

We got to sample some of the food from Bob's Drive-In Sunnyside in order to tell you all about our next Seize the Dining Deal of the Week that goes live on Friday, June 27th. My coworkers had a lot to say about it in reviews, as you'll read below.

Jack the French Fry Thief in Chief

Co-worker Jack, seen here below hogging all of the French fries, said he really loved the Deep-Fried Pickles. I would show you a picture of what they look like, but I think he ate all of them, too!

Jack Balzer, French Fry Thief-in-Chief Jack Balzer from 1280 NewsTalk KIT-AM stole all the French fries from Bob's Drive-In Sunnyside at the impromptu Townsquare Media Yakima office lunch. Photo Credit: Reesha Cosby loading...

Other Bob's Drive-In Sunnyside Reviews from My Co-Workers

We got to try practically every burger on the menu. I was stuffed! The friendly owners and staff at Bob's will hook you up with a tasty meal with BIG BURGERS, not those tiny skimpy ones you find at fast-food restaurants these days.

My favorite was the Firehouse Burger, which comes with bacon, pepperjack cheese, spicy mayo, fried jalapeños, lettuce, pickles, tomato, and onion. Others were raving about the Double Cheeseburger, Veteran Burger, and the Super Trucker Burger.

Nikki said the Firehouse Burger was nice and hearty and "absolutely delicious!" She also said it would be worth the drive to Sunnyside to eat there.

Timmy said he loved the "so big" Super Trucker Burger so much that he was "ready for a nap!"

Tyler said the Double Cheeseburger was 'very delicious, very flavorful" and that he was excited to try some more.

Jessica said the Cowboy Bites were "like a flavor explosion in my mouth!"

And Jack butted in again to say, through a mouthful of fries, that he loved the coating on the deep-fried pickles and that the Veteran Burger "had a lot of flavor to it!"**

What to Get at Bob's Drive-In Sunnyside

Bob's Drive-In Sunnyside serves up mouthwatering food, so if you get one of the Seize the Deal e-vouchers, you might not know what to order. We're here to help you out.

You could get a bacon-egg burger or some fried Cowboy Bites or fried mushrooms. The fries were pretty yummy--I was able to grab a few before Jack snatched 'em away, ha!

Bacon Egg Burger and Cowboy Bites from Bob's Drive In Sunnyside Bacon Egg Burger and Cowboy Bites from Bob's Drive In Sunnyside. Photo Credit: Bob's Drive-In Sunnyside, WA Facebook loading...

Chicken Sandwich and Super Trucker Burger from Bob's Drive-In Sunnyside Chicken Sandwich and Super Trucker Burger. Photo Credit: Bob's Drive-In Sunnyside, WA Facebook loading...

We also got to try their chicken strips, too. They are HUGE. I noticed on their menu at bobsdriveinwa.com that they have gizzards. Not many places around here feature gizzards on the menu, so spread the word!

Bob's Drive-In Sunnyside Gives Back to the Community

A portion of the proceeds of their Smorgy Burger (comes with a fried egg, ham, and bacon) is donated to our local VFW to support our veterans.

A portion of the proceeds of the Firehouse Burger goes to the Sunnyside Firefighters Benevolent Fund.

A portion of the proceeds from the Blackened Blue Cheese Burger gets donated to the Sunnyside Police Department's Crisis Fund.

Bob's Drive-In Sunnyside makes all of their sauces from scratch. Bob's Drive-In Sunnyside makes all of their sauces from scratch. Photo Credit: Bob's Drive-In Sunnyside, WA Facebook loading...

