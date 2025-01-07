I’m late to find out about almost everything, so while the rest of the world was watching Sex and the City on HBO every week during its heyday, I finally “discovered” the show when it began to roll out on DVD in the early 2000s. I enjoyed all six seasons of SATC plus both of the movies.

When the show went into reboot mode, they renamed it and gave it a sassy title: And Just Like That. Don’t worry, I won’t give you any spoiler alerts about the upcoming Season 3, except that the divine Ms. Patti Lupone has just been added to the cast!

I will, however, give you a huge spoiler alert about Season 6 of Sex and the City since it's been almost 20 years to the day since the last episode aired: One of the prime cast members meets (and dates) Blair Underwood!

Clive Davis' Legendary Pre-Grammy Party - Arrivals

Surprise! Blair Underwood is From Washington

FUN FACT: Did you know that Blair Underwood is from Washington (the state)? I was shocked to find out, too. He didn’t technically grow up in Tacoma; he was born there, though!

Blair’s father was a colonel in the military, so the Underwood family moved around a lot on different Army bases in the U.S. and Europe.

Blair Underwood's Character on 'Sex and the City'

In the sixth season of Sex and the City, Blair Underwood was introduced to single mama Miranda Hobbes' as the hot new neighbor, Dr. Robert Leeds.

He was a doctor for the New York Knicks NBA basketball team, and when he met Miranda in episode 10 (Boy, Interrupted), she was immediately smitten, and they became an item. Robert lasted a whole four episodes before they broke up. Womp, womp!

Blair Underwood, Season 6, Episode 10 on Sex and the City, "Boy, Interrupted"

When I was a kid, I remember my mother’s friends going gaga over Blair Underwood when he had a starring role in L.A. Law. Before that, he had a guest role on The Cosby Show and 21 Jumpstreet.

Blair Underwood with comedian and actress Luenell.

Netflix's "The After Party" Special Screening

Blair Underwood: Notable Awards and Accolades

The Golden Globes 2025 happened this past weekend. Did you know that Blair Underwood was nominated for one back in 1990? He was nominated up against the likes of Jimmy Smits (his L.A. Law co-star), Dean Stockwell (Quantum Leap), Barry Miller (Equal Justice), and Charles Durning (The Kennedys of Massachusetts - winner) for Best Supporting Actor - Series, Miniseries, or Television Film.

Blair Underwood with Ken Yeoung, Jamie Chung, and Lily Collins.

Academy Nicholl Fellowships In Screenwriting Awards And Live Read

Blair’s most recent television and film appearances include roles on Your Honor, Elsbeth, and a recurring role as Vernon Jordan in Impeachment: American Crime Story on FX, now available for streaming on Hulu.

Blair Underwood with David Duchovny and Enrico Colantoni.

Full Frontal Premiere

Blair Underwood as Dr. Robert Leeds on Season 6, Episode 10, "Boy, Interrupted"

