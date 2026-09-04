Big Brother 28 is almost over (thank goodness!) and I've found myself weaning away from watching the live feeds.

Washington Houseguests Minimal Presence in Big Brother History

I've sadly noticed that the Evergreen State doesn't get a lot of representation on the show this season or hardly any of the others. There have only been Big Brother contestants from Washington in only THREE seasons out of TWENTY-SIX. What's up with that?

Instead of two Survivor players, we should have had some Pacific Northwest player flavor from Washington imho. I'm talking about the kind of players that provide funny big icon energy, like Felicia!



Read More: Celebrities Who Made It Big and Never Really Left WA State

Don't get me wrong, this season has been full of some crazy drama (cue Jason banging on the kettle teapot yelling, "KAMU! People are talking game, QUEEN KAMU!") and shocking exits like Rachel Reilly getting 'swallowed' by a volcano as she was being chased by a 'dinosaur.'



Every Big Brother Contestant from Washington State

Keep in mind that I've only watched BB27, each of the Celebrity Big Brother seasons, and BB26, in that order. See if you remember each of these players from Washington who have made Big Brother history.

Jamie Kern: Seatle, BB1

Joanna "Joey" Van Pelt: Seattle, BB16

Hisam Goueli, Seattle, BB25

Jagateshwar "Jag" Bains, Omak, BB25

Felicia Cannon, Tacoma, BB25

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My favorite creators who provide live feed coverage is Welcome to the BB Breakdown with Joleen, Dena the Explorer, Madrosed, Big Brother Junkie, and The Reality Kingdom.

Season 28 of Big Brother wraps up with the finale on October 1st (that's on a Thursday). This season has been wild with the addition of two Survivor players, Devens and Dee, plus the return of Angeal "Crazy Eyes!" Murray, who is one of my favorite Big Brother players so far (don't hate me).

Big Brother CBS. Photo: Frederick M. Brown Getty Images Big Brother Players from Washington State