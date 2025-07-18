I saw someone on Facebook ask where the best cool spots for waterfalls, bridges, and beaches in WA State are, and several locals jumped right in to answer the question.

Suggestions range from Port Angeles to Naches, Ruby Beach and Ocean Shores, and even places near the active Mount Rainier volcano in West-central Washington. If you're looking for a great place to take your family and friends for a cool dip in Washington, this list is perfect for you.

Best Waterfalls in WA State Recommended by Locals

These waterfalls have been suggested by locals:

Twin Falls in the North Bend area

Franklin Falls in the Snoqualmie Pass area (pictured above)

Best Bridges in WA State Recommended by Locals

I recently revealed one of the coolest bridges in Seattle that locals love (and want to keep secret from all the tourists), the Salmon Bone Bridge. It's located in the Longfellow Creek Legacy Trail. This area is perfect for exploring and daydreaming.

Another place to explore is the walk up to Mount Rainier. Park your car at the bottom and then take the light-to-medium trek up to the top for a glorious view of the big gaping hole in the volcano.

You can also head for an adventure to enjoy one of the world's top breathtaking trails, too, the Skyline Loop.

Best Beaches in WA State Recommended by Locals

Locals recommend Port Angeles, Ohanapecosh Campground near Mount Rainier, Long Beach, Rimrock Lake in Naches, Beacon Rock, Lake Speelyi, and places along the Columbia River. I highly suggest Lake Chelan and Ocean Shores, too.

Ruby Beach is also so pretty (and peaceful) to see; it made a list of the best beaches in the PLANET. You will need a Discover Pass ($30 for annual pass; $10 for a day pass) to visit this beach. The price for the pass goes up to $45 a year beginning October 1st.

WA State Locals Insider Tip: In many locations, you can rent a Discover Pass at your local library for free!

For more fun ideas of what to do and where to go to beat the heat this summer try this list or this one.

