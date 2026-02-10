Looking for the go-to-spot for the best pizza in Yakima? We've got a list of the top places recommended.

Taste is subjective, after all, but in honor of National Pizza Day (February 9th) and as a local foodie connoisseur, I'll give you my pick for the best pizza in Yakima. At the end of this article, I'll share who gets Yakima's pick for best pizza.

Best Pizza Defined

Have you ever ordered a local pizza and it tasted like cardboard? Ew. Or have you tasted a pizza that had so many toppings on it that it felt ruined? I've been there, tasted that, got the t-shirt!

These are the things I judge in finding the best pizza in Yakima.

Crust:

The crust has to be thoroughly cooked all the way through in order to qualify as "best" pizza on my list. I won't name the pizza shack that comes to mind as I write this, but their pizza dough is wack. COOK 👏🏼YOUR 👏🏼DOUGH 👏🏼ALL 👏🏼THE 👏🏼WAY!

The crust also needs to taste buttery and garlicky!

Sauce:

I tend to prefer pizza sauce that has just the right amount of sweetness and saltiness, too. It can't taste like it was poured from a can, neither; it needs to taste homemade.

Cheese:

If the cheese is too stringy, then it feels more authentic to me. Perhaps I'm putting the slices of New York pizzas up on the pedestal, but there's a high bar to reach. I love the taste of mozzarella and parmesan, but a pizza shop gets bonus points if it tastes good with others, like provolone, feta--but not cheddar cheese!

My favorite pizza in Yakima is by far Round Table. Abby's Pizza and Zac's Zzas come in a close tie for second place.

Round Table

1300 N 40th Ave, Yakima

Abby's Pizza

4804 Tieton Dr, Yakima

Zac's Zzas

3120 Mapleway Rd, Yakima

Best Pizza: Local's Choice

Bill's Place and Westside Pizza are the local's picks for the best pizza in Yakima.

Bill's Place

206 S 3rd Ave, Yakima

Westside Pizza

602 E Yakima Ave and 140 S 72nd Ave in Yakima.

If you're up for a short drive, Bron Yr Aur Brewing Co has some dang good pizza, too.