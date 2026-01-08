The next time you need to quench your thirst, try reaching for the best ginger beer I've ever tasted, and believe me, I've tried plenty.

I normally buy Fever Tree ginger beer, the ones that come in those tiny little aluminum cans in the water aisle at the grocery store, but the last time I shopped, they were all sold out. I had to pivot and find another ginger beer and chose this one because I immediately noticed something cool on the label.

Tell me when you see it.

Bedford's Soda's Ginger Beer, made in Port Angeles, WA Photo Credit: Reesha Cosby/TSM Yakima loading...

Okay, times up, the label says the ginger beer was made right here in Washington State--Port Angeles to be exact! It's made by Northwest Soda Works.

I love supporting local and regional companies; it makes me feel a sense of pride to live here.

I'm not the only person who's discovered this stuff, I'm just late to the game, it seems. If you don't see any Bedford's Sodas in your store, you can ask them to start carrying it. It's already available inside several fine stores including Metropolitan Market and if you're lucky, you'll see it on the shelves at your local Safeway.

Even Reddit and Amazon reviews are chock full of fans of Bedford's ginger beer.

I have been drinking ginger beer for years and try every new one I come across. This Bedford's Ginger Beer is the best one I've ever drunk...Wish I could buy this stuff locally - it's fantastic! - AJ Fox, Amazon Reviews

Case of Bedford's Ginger Beer Photo Credit Bedford's Soda's via Facebook loading...

Bedford’s sodas have been a Pacific Northwest tradition for over 30 years. Handcrafted and known for outstanding flavor, Bedford’s is now available from coast to coast and considered a fine example of a regional soda made with care and quality ingredients. - Orca Beverages

Another popular beverage made in Washington includes Jones Soda, which got its start in Seattle.