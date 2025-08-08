The fall weather is coming, giving us the perfect opportunity to explore some fun parts of Washington without melting from all the outdoor heat. Stopping off to have a good meal and maybe a craft brew at a dive bar is a great excuse to branch out on a little road trip.

Washington's Unexpected Best Dive Bar Concierge, At Your Service

Considering myself somewhat of a dive bar expert is an honor I've cultivated over the years. I once was a member of a cool "Dive Bar Friday" club that trekked in divey bars all across the Yakima Valley for lunch. Who knew there were so many to choose from!

I know what makes a dive bar tick: it has to check off my boxes of:

Friendly Bar and Waitstaff

Excellent Eats

Dive Bar Ambiance (Pull Tabs, bar stools with a sit-down bar or sit-down bar tables, low lighting (flickering lights gets extra points)

Dive Bar Is So Old That There Are Tales of epic bar fights, ghost stories, and possibly urban legends

Everybody Else Thinks It's Really Divey, too

Thunderbird Tavern in Seattle, WA Thunderbird Tavern in Seattle was voted the best dive bar in WA by Yelp in 2022. Photo Credit: Google Street View loading...

Filling in the Dive Bar Gaps for WA State

A few years ago, Yelp declared Thunderbird Tavern (7515 15th Ave NW, Seattle) to be the best dive bar in the state. Unfortunately, most of the bars on that Yelp list are in Seattle or the western part of the state, practically excluding our great dive bars in Central and Southwestern Washington altogether.

I'm here to fill in those gaps!

The 5 Best Dive Bars in WA State Are No Where Near Seattle

Get outside of the tourist traps of Seattle and Spokane. Explore each of these highly recommended dive bars in Washington State.

402 S 11th Ave, Yakima

Dive Bars in WA State - Warehouse Bar and Grill in Yakima Photo Credit: Google Street View loading...

The best night to go is on a Saturday, when the karaoke bar comes in hot, and so does the dive bar food. This is the best feeling I've ever had in a dive bar in Yakima, but that could have been because I went with fun friends, plus the owner (who runs the karaoke) is pretty entertaining, too!

1314 Jadwin Ave, Richland

Dive Bars in WA State - The Emerald of Siam Restaurant and Bar in Richland Photo Credit: Google Street View loading...

The name of the bar will throw you off, but it's definitely a dive bar and has excellent drinks and delicious food. Order it to-go or dine-in. It's a friendly place to let your wig down, listen to cool local bands and performers. I give this place 2 thumbs up for all of its "divey" glory.

120 W Broadway Ave, Moses Lake

Dive Bars in WA State - Danny's Tavern in Moses Lake Photo Credit: Google Street View loading...

You can saddle up to the bar, grab a bite to eat, make a new friend, and even play cornhole and dart competitions when they have them.

214 N 6th Ave, Yakima

Dive Bars in WA State - The Dutch in Yakima Photo Credit: Google Street View loading...

You haven't lived 'til you've tried the Dutch Toast (imho).

100 W Pennsylvania Ave, Roslyn

Dive Bars in WA State - The Brick Saloon in Roslyn, WA Photo Credit: Google Street View loading...

It's a famous dive bar and has great food. I've heard it's haunted, but so far, that's just a fun urban legend.

I'm sure you have your own favorite dive bar that's not on this list, so let me know in the comments who you want to see added!

