Thinking about moving to Washington or Oregon for the chance at a better life? The first thing you need to do is make sure you have a job set up. I don't like seeing people moving here without a plan (maybe that's just the Virgo in me).

Washington Cities with the most job seekers:

The cities with the most job seekers in Washington are Spokane, Yakima, Pasco, Richland, Kennewick, Seattle, and Tacoma, according to Google Trends.





The cities in Oregon with the most job seekers are Medford, Klamath Falls, Bend, Eugene, and Portland.

The career voted as the coolest job in Washington State was a master barista at, surprise, surprise, Starbucks in Seattle.

Other Oregon and Washington State places that career.io detailed in their coolest jobs in America survey included these below.

Game Developer at Valve Software in Bellevue

The virtual world is where it's at, and scoring a coveted job as a video game developer is cool at any place, but working for this company in Bellevue takes the cake if you ask employees.

Product Designer at Nike Headquarters

When you're at work, designing stuff for Nike shoes and working next door to places like the Serena Williams Building and the LeBron James Innovation Center, you know you've arrived!

Commercial Planes Aerospace Design Engineer at Boeing

You'll get to be the brains behind the operation and make a huge impact on the world as a commercial plane engineer. Definitely cool!

Stop-Motion Animator at LAIKA Studios

Getting a job here would be as cool as winning a million dollars in the lottery, considering this company brought us Oscar-nominated animated films like Coraline, The Boxtrolls, and Kubo and the Two Strings. Your creativity is not only encouraged but rewarded, too!

Policy Analyst at Oregon DEQ

This government job is so cool, it has its own VIP entrances. DEQ stands for the Department of Environmental Quality.

If you're looking for a cool job in the U.S., check out career.io's full list.

