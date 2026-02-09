Seahawks Fans Noticed a Few of These Benito Bowl Super Bowl Halftime Show Easter Eggs
As we wait with bated breath for Wednesday, February 11th to celebrate the big parade in Seattle honoring the Seahawks' Super Bowl victory against the New England Patriots, some of us are still figuring out all the Easter eggs from Bad Bunny's amazing Halftime show.
Benito Bowl Was a Blast
Tens of millions of people tuned in to watch Puerto Ricon-born Bad Bunny take over center stage with his phenomenal Super Bowl Halftime show performance.
Special guests included Ricky Martin--another superstar from Puerto Rico (I'm old enough to remember him from the pop band, Menudo) --who sang Lo Que Le Pasó, and Lady Gaga, who was a total surprise to see. She sang a salsa dance-flavored version of her Bruno Mars hit, Die with a Smile.
Here are three things you might not have known about the Halftime performance.
The Bad Bunny Super Bowl Halftime Show wedding was real!
People Magazine identified the couple as Thomas Wolter and Eleisa Aparico from California.
The Grass Was People.
The Spanish marqueta shown on stage Is based on a real bodega in New York City.
(Photo Credit: La Marqueta via Facebook/Still from Super Bowl 2026)
La Marqueta bodega is in East Harlem at 1590 Park Ave, and it has carried Latin American specialty foods for the past several decades. I wonder if they have a bodega cat!
Yes, that was PEDRO PASCAL and CARDI B dancing on stage!
