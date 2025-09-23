5 Most Affordable Parts of Town to Live in Seattle, WA
If you are relocating to Seattle and on a limited budget, you're going to need a list of the best places to live that you can afford. Here are the five least expensive neighborhoods to live according to locals.
One redditor asked where they could find an apartment to live in Seattle in the $1000 range. I half expected them to get laughed off the app, but surprisingly, everyone was kind and helpful. Most recommended the person looks for apartments outside of the Seattle city limits, like in Tukwila, or even head over to Facebook to find a roommate.
Moving to Seattle? You're Going to Need a Bigger Wallet
Comment
byu/Similar-Ship9081 from discussion
inSeattle
When living outside of Seattle city proper is not an option for you, good luck trying to find affordable apartments. These five Seattle neighborhoods, however, have been mentioned several times as the best places to look.
"The average rent for an apartment in Seattle is $2,252." - Rent Cafe
Columbia City
International District/Chinatown
Wedgewood
The Wedgewood neighborhood has been mentioned as a smart location to hunt for affordable apartments or houses to rent.
Mann
More to Read: 12 Iconic Seattle Attractions Everyone Should Visit
Bitter Lake
Wherever you end up finding an affordable place to live, treasure it because in the city of Seattle these days, that is RARE!
10 Hilarious First Impressions of Seattle and Washington State
Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals