5 Most Affordable Parts of Town to Live in Seattle, WA

If you are relocating to Seattle and on a limited budget, you're going to need a list of the best places to live that you can afford. Here are the five least expensive neighborhoods to live according to locals.

One redditor asked where they could find an apartment to live in Seattle in the $1000 range. I half expected them to get laughed off the app, but surprisingly, everyone was kind and helpful. Most recommended the person looks for apartments outside of the Seattle city limits, like in Tukwila, or even head over to Facebook to find a roommate.

Moving to Seattle? You're Going to Need a Bigger Wallet

When living outside of Seattle city proper is not an option for you, good luck trying to find affordable apartments. These five Seattle neighborhoods, however, have been mentioned several times as the best places to look.

"The average rent for an apartment in Seattle is $2,252." - Rent Cafe

Columbia City

Columbia City neighborhood in Seattle

International District/Chinatown

Chinatown International District

Wedgewood

Wedgewood neighborhood in Seattle

The Wedgewood neighborhood has been mentioned as a smart location to hunt for affordable apartments or houses to rent.

Mann

Mann Neighborhood in Seattle

Bitter Lake

Bitter Lake Neighborhood in Seattle

Wherever you end up finding an affordable place to live, treasure it because in the city of Seattle these days, that is RARE!