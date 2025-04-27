You Can Leave WA and Visit 8 Global Getaways Without a Passport

You Can Leave WA and Visit 8 Global Getaways Without a Passport

Joshua Wilcox on Unsplash

Remember that starting May 7, 2025, all Washington residents will need identification that is Real ID approved for domestic flights and entering nuclear plants, military bases, and federal buildings.

Canva
loading...

No Passport Needed!

Even though soon we'll need a Real ID to travel domestically, we won't need a passport to get that "travel abroad" experience. All you have to do is visit one of our breathtaking United States territories.

 

#8: PUERTO RICO

The only American territory I've been lucky enough to visit is Puerto Rico. I loved my brief time there during an excursion on a Royal Caribbean cruise, but my body felt it was too humid, and my feet started swelling up! The next time I go, I'll be better prepared!

Alex George on Unsplash
loading...

 

READ MORE: Can You Fly to Mexico With An Enhanced ID from WA, OR, CA?

 

#7: GUAM

In my early twenties, I used to work with a sweet lady named Angela who was from Guam. She was one of the coolest people I've ever met, and she bent over backwards to help me feel at home in my new job at the time. She would tell me about how gorgeous the weather and beaches were in her hometown in Guam.

Kazuo Ota on Unsplash
loading...

 

#6: ST. CROIX

When I think of St. Croix, I think of rich celebrities coming here on their super-yachts and whatnot. One day that will be me, on a yacht, too (don't wake me from this dream)!

CANVA
loading...

 

#5: AMERICAN SAMOA

This tropical place is located in the South Pacific. I just imagine those old Elvis movies being filmed here for some reason (they were actually filmed in Hawaii).

Done by Alex on Unsplash
loading...

 

#4: NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS

Did you know there are 14 islands that make up this beautiful U.S. territory? Me neither!

Julia Kim on Unsplash
loading...

 

 

READ MORE: Is a Real ID the Same as an Enhanced ID?

 

#3: ST. JOHN

Not just a fancy clothing brand name, and not to be confused with the other St. John Island near Singapore! The American territory of St. John is a tropical island worth visiting, especially during a layover on a luxury cruise.

Wadé on Unsplash
loading...

 

#2: ST. THOMAS

Welcome to the Caribbean! When you go, visit the Coral World Ocean Park!

Google Maps
loading...

 

#1: U.S. VIRGIN ISLANDS

Word to the wise: You drive on the left side of the street here. Take in all the colorful murals and hospitality of the people who live here!

Google Street View
loading...

 

 

Explore the 5 Gardens of Manito Park - Spokane, Washington

SEE INSIDE Abandoned Battery Russell at Fort Stevens

If you're a history buff, this is a must-see at Fort Stevens State Park in Oregon. Battery Russell, which was named after General David A. Russell, who was killed in action during the Civil War, took about a year to build in 1904. Fort Stevens came under attack when a Japanese submarine shot 17 shells near this site. There were no injuries or direct hits. Keep scrolling and take a tour and then plan a trip to see it for yourself.

Gallery Credit: Paul Drake

Filed Under: Tourism, travel
Categories: Featured

More From 610 KONA