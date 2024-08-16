I love discovering the list of movies and TV shows that were filmed here in Washington state. I have an assortment of favorites, and these are usually the favorite ones on everyone's list:

MOVIES LIKE...

Sleepless in Seattle

Twin Peaks

The Ring

Practical Magic

Northern Exposure

Double Jeopardy

And all the Twilight movies.

It's cool to know that some of the top celebrities we love shot a movie practically in our back yard in the Evergreen State.

I found seven films that were panned by critics so badly, it's almost embarrassing! I didn't even know they were filmed here.

These just might be the seven worst movies, well, one of them is actually a TV show, that were ever filmed in Washington, according to some very cranky film critics!

JSay what you might about Jennifer Lopez as a singer, but as an actress, she's pretty damn good! Her movie filmed in Washington State contains scenes that were filmed at the Rosedale Market in Gig Harbor and Fort Worden Historical State Park in Port Townsend.

This movie ranked 67% out of 100 on Rotten Tomatoes.

“Had the film attempted to make Mitch a more interesting, more psychologically complex character rather than this manifestation of pure evil, then it might not have been so simple.” - Kimberly Jones, AustinChronicle.com

Starring Amber Heard and Jared Harris (Chernobyl, Mad Men); directed by the legendary John Carpenter.

Filmed at the Eastern State Hospital in Medical Lake, Eastern Washington University in Cheney, and locations in Des Moines and Spokane.

This movie ranked 67% out of 100 on Rotten Tomatoes.

“If loud noises that turn out to be nothing are your bag, then you'll love John Carpenter's horror movie "The Ward."” - Chris Hewitt, St. Paul Pioneer

FUN FACT: Spokane hometown girl, Sydney Sweeney, had a small role in The Ward. She played “Young Alice.”

I’m not into zombies, so this show has not been on my radar. I also don’t recognize any of the actors in Z Nation, other than Kellita Smith and DJ Qualls, who plays Citizen Z, Simon.

It got a 68% rating on Rotten Tomatoes by people who have actually seen the movie.

Z Nation has been filmed almost exclusively in Washington state, with featured locations in Spokane, Everett, and at Eastern Washington University in Cheney.

Who would have thought that a movie starring Sylvester Stallone and them (Antonio Banderas and Julianne Moore) would get boo-tomatoed by the majority of film reviewers? Not me!

Assassins was mostly filmed in Everett, Tacoma, and Seattle.

It got a rating of 16%! Yeouch.

“One of the worst big-budget action movies of its decade.” - Tim Brayton, Online Film Critics Society

This film got a 35% rating out of 100. *winces*

It stars Ice T, Gary Busey, Charles S. Dutton (Roc), F. Murray Abraham (Homeland), and John C. McGinley (Scrubs).

Parts of this movie were filmed at Lake Wenatchee and the Wenatchee National Forest.

“The performances were completely nuts but that's what makes it so entertaining!” - Brandon Collins, Medium Popcorn

Dayum! This movie gets an 18% positive rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

I haven’t seen it but now I want to. Is it really that much of a train wreck to watch?

The film stars a guy who’s really great at playing the Bad Guy in movies, Jean Reno. He’s not a bad guy in this movie, though.

Washington State is credited among the filming locations for Cold Blood, although I can’t pinpoint exactly where.

“Nobody should have to sit through junk like this, even in summer, and I don't know anyone who will.” - Rex Reed, Observer.com

Starring Leighton Meester (Gossip Girl), David Keith, and Edwin Hodge (FBI: Most Wanted, Six), you would think this film would get better reviews. It ranked 75% with the common man, but film critics panned it at 0%.

Hangman’s Curse had filming locations at Riverside State Park and other locations in Spokane.

“Glacial pacing and a series of highly unlikely plot contrivances manage to obscure positive attributes and leave you feeling like you've just seen a rather mediocre TV movie-of- the-week.” - Matt Weitz, Dallas Morning News

