See what kinds of luxury experiences rich people in Seattle are buying for themselves. It's truly eye-opening. In many cases, people travel to Seattle to enjoy them; it's not necessarily the residents of the city who do.

Seattle has such a pristine reputation for catering to the luxe and the VIP set, that a recent survey by Duelbits.com suggests that it's the #1 city in the whole U.S. for living it up to the hilt!

Survey Says: Head to Seattle!

The survey noted that tourists flock to Seattle for the best in:

Luxury Dining (See #3 on the list below)

Shopping malls (Downtown has all the high fashion stores like Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Valentino, plus the shops at U-Village

Late-Night Venues (See #6 on the list below)

7 Luxury VIP Experiences in Seattle Over 1,000

#1: Rent a Private Yacht

1530 Westlake Avenue North

A four-hour cruise from Seattle that takes you anywhere in between parts of British Columbia and the San Juan Islands starts at $3,450 an hour at Oasis Yacht Seattle.

#2: Luxury Spa Treatments

99 Union St

If your pockets are fat (and/or phat, with ph), booking 1 facial + 1 body treatment can cost over $1,000 in the right place. Ask for the "Platinum Radiance Facial" and the "Pacific Quench Body Treatment" at the Four Seasons Hotel in Seattle

#3: Dinner at Cortina

621 Union St

Order a bottle of Louis Roederer 'Blanc de Blanc' champagne at Cortina, plus a bottle of the 2019 Corliss Cab Sauv, two Wagu steaks and 2 pastas, plus appetizer and a side, and your meal is easily over a grand! That's not including sales tax and a 20% gratuity (which is a common courtesy standard, in my opinion).

#4: Luxury Hotel Stay

809 5th Ave

The Presidential Suite is where luxury living is at! This one at the Lotte starts at 4 to 5 grand a night (yes, I said per night)! It has a baby grand piano, lofty views of the city, and lots of mirrors, for some reason.

#5: Private Social Club Memberships

The Rainier Club is ultra-exclusive, and membership offers its own private bars, suites, social and networking events, billiard and game tables, a gym, fine dining, and valet parking, and a whole lot of perks that are too many to mention here. It's only $4,000 to join, plus your monthly membership fees.

#6: Be a VIP at the CLUB

2324 2nd Ave

If you want to party like a rockstar, there is a champagne bottle service at Vue. Bring yourself and 9 friends and get a table starting at $2,400 (it includes the 20% gratuity). For that kind of money, you get a personal shout out from the DJ, confetti cannon, and your name highlighted on the walls at the club!

#7: Luxury Resort Stay

18525 36th Ave S

The Olympic Suite at one of the resorts closest to the hustle and bustle of downtown Seattle is the Cedarbrook Lodge. Two nights will cost you over a grand (plus taxes). It claims to be a luxurious "urban oasis" and this suite is dog-friendly, has a gas fireplace, wet bar, and its own private balcony. They even provide a shuttle from Sea-Tac.

I don't know about you, but I'm hoping I win the lottery sometime soon so I can live it up with each of these amazing experiences in the Emerald City!

