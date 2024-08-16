Are you a "Five Star Chick" (or dude)?

This means that you, like me, like to go to places that have built up a great rep, offer the friendliest service, make you fee welcomed to be there, and whip up some of the best tasting food.

We deserve to go to a five star restaurant! I wish we had Michelin star rated ones, but I will gladly settle for our two Yakima Valley James Beard Award winners!

Trip Advisor and Open Table are great sources to find Yakima restaurants with a five star rating. Yelp is, too, but they only have three spots in town with a 5-star rating. Three restaurants out of them all, that's one impressive feat!

I haven't noticed anyone talking about these seven five star restaurants that much in the Yakima area, so if you haven't been there, GO. I've only been to three of them, so I'm putting the other four on my list to try next!

2920 RIVER ROAD

Open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays

Open 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays

Open 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturdays

Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays

Nine Iron Golf Nine Iron Golf via Google Maps loading...

This place has a sports bar, so you're going to find appetizers and pub food like hot dogs, burgers, and sandwiches. Check out their full menu.

306 Holton Ave

Open Mondays thru Fridays, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Closed Saturdays and Sundays.

Ama Cafe Ama Cafe via Google Maps loading...

They don't just serve coffees, chai, and baked goodies, they also serve sandwiches and other prepared foods including lentil soup, chorizo burritos, wraps, quinoa, and something called Uchepos (sweet, tender maize corn). Check out their full menu.

7 North Front St

Open Mondays from noon to 7 p.m.

Open Tuesdays thru Fridays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Open Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Closed on Sundays.

Erik the Mercedes Kid Erik the Mercedes Kid via Google Maps loading...

I am old enough to remember when Mercedes & Family was a brand new restaurant on Tieton Drive. They've been through a lot (their restaurant caught on fire some years back) yet they've continued to find a space to bring the Yakima Valley the delicious recipes of the matriarch, Mercedes.

Her charming son, Erik, keeps the family restaurant running under his name. The tamales, rice, and beans at Erik the Mercedes Kid are so good, people come from miles away just to get them.

This restaurant also has a perfect score on Trip Advisor!

3609 W Nob Hill Blvd

Open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays thru Saturdays.

Open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays.

Gyro House Yakima Gyro House via Google Maps loading...

They have a perfect score rating on Trip Advisor. I've had their Gyro Hummus plate and it was very tasty.

6530 W Nob Hill Blvd

Open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays thru Thursdays.

Open 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

Open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sundays.

Grand Monarca Mexican Restaurant Google Street View loading...

Customers return for their birria, adovada, asada, and quesabirria tacos. The chips and salsa come with a side of beans--I don't know of any other Mexican restaurant around here that does that! How cool!

4040 Terrace Heights Drive

Open Sundays thru Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Open Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.



Come for the frozen yogurt, stay for the toppings! You (and your kids) can pick out which yogurt flavor you want and then load it with tasty toppings like coconut, cookies, chocolate chips, and more!

1510 Summitview Ave

The Spice Indian Cuisine The Spice via Google Maps loading...

I have a keen interest in seeing this restaurant stick around. The building has been home to several restaurants before that I loved going to, only to see them close. I've heard many good things about The Spice. I've always been partial to Geet Indian Cuisine and Taj Palace, however, I am always down to try a new place to get some delicious Indian food.

I'm very picky though, because I had one bad experience at a place in town (who shall remain nameless) that served naan that tasted like they had just bought it from the grocery store!

