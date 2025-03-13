Oysters are a signature Washington State food

I am not an oyster fan, but I have great friends who are. If you ask any Washington-born resident, they will tell you that one of the most quintessential foods that define Washington State cuisine includes oysters.

Where can you find the most popular and, in many places, the most famous spots to get the best oysters in Washington? All over!

"The WA state capital was established in Olympia because of the hood canal oysters. They were the deciding factor." Reddit User rwa2

7 Famous Oyster Bars in Washington State: Aw Shucks, Dig in!

River View Dining (618 Robert Bush Dr. East) in South Bend is a popular place that Redditor's recommend we get oysters on the grill or freshly raw.

Take the I-5 Exit 221 toward La Conner and keep going until you pass the roundabout that takes you to the tiny town of Conway. The pub is famous for their oysters! (18611 Main St.)

"Sunset views, unforgettable dining," boasts the caption on their Facebook page. The bar is located in the town of Bow. (2578 Chuckanut Dr.)

Harbor Lights in Tacoma is a popular place to get oysters. You'll love the picturesque waterfront views of Commencement Bay. (2761 Ruston Way)

You'll find this famous oysters place in the town of Lilliwaup. (35846 US-101 Suite B.)

"It’s $75 for a reservation, but that comes with 2 dozen oysters and your own hut." - Reddit

This spot is a famous place to have oyster shooters. (1309 West Summit Pkwy.)

FOODIE ALERT: If you are a huge fan of oysters, mark this date down in your Fall 2025 calendar: OysterFest 2025. This tradition in Shelton, Washington, has been going on for over 45 years: October 4th and 5th (Saturday and Sunday).

