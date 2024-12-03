In need of some suggestions for a charming getaway from Washington this winter?

There are many places we would love to visit, some right here in Washington but at least two other popular places are in neighboring Canada.

Living in Washington means easy access to the Canadian border and there are many lovely places to visit and have a fun vacation, whether you're in a family, a friends' trip, or riding solo.

1.

Leavenworth Canva loading...

Check out the winter village in all its Christmastime glory! You can rent a cabin or stay in a swanky resort. There's skiing, sledding, and Christmas markets to see, too!

2.

Methow Valley Methow Valley Ski School via Google Maps/Canva loading...

Take in some lessons at this popular ski school. Word to the wise: Ski resort trips are very popular for residents in Washington, so you might want to plan to go when it's not a holiday weekend!

3.

Suncadia Resort Suncadia Resort - Destination by Hyatt via Google Maps/Canva loading...

A stay at Suncadia Resort might seem otherworldly. There are some unbelievable views of the evergreen trees amongst the calmness and tranquility at Leavenworth. Rent a condo, cabin, or townhouse for the ultimate vacation experience here.

4.

Vancouver BC Canva loading...

Grab your passport and head over the border (or flight or ferry) to Vancouver, one of the coolest cities to visit in Canada. Visit museums, do some shopping, or take a winter walk near a beach.

5.

Whistler Resort Canada Canva loading...

Snowshoeing, skiing, tubing, sledding...all these fun winter sports activities await you at Whistler. You'll almost swear your vacationing inside a snow globe! One popular place to stay is at the Whistler Blackcomb.

There you have it! Five amazing locations to consider for your winter trip, all within driving distance of Washington. Remember to pack snow tire chains in your trunk and have some extra blankets, water, and snacks packed in case you run into any mountain pass closures!

