Ahh, we really miss these places. Thinking about them tugs at our heartstrings! I'm talking about these five places in Seattle, and once you see their names, you might tear up, too! Whether you grew up in Washington or moved here in the early to mid-2000s, you'll probably recognize each of them and go, "Ah, man, I really miss that place!"

Place #1: Fun Forest at Seattle Center

This place was closed in 2011. It had roller coasters (The Windstorm), bumper cars, laser tag, and mini-golf. They even had a roller coaster that splashed through a "wild river."

Place #2: Tower Records

Tower Records in Cash Trouble Darren McCollester/Getty Images loading...

I spent my teenage and young adult years glued to the (broken) headphones at Tower Records. This place was iconic for bringing in top celebrity music stars and giving us a place to listen to new music before we bought it. I will forever heart Tower Records!

Get our free mobile app

Place #3: Key Arena

Closeup view at the Seattle Space Needle at night, an orange basketball, and a player for the Seattle Sonics NBA Team Rick Stewart for Getty Images/Willian Justen de Vasconcellos on Unsplash/Canva loading...

What was once a place to see some great concerts (I saw the Destiny's Child Farewell Tour here in 2005) and our beloved Seattle Supersonics is now the home of the Seattle Krakens and a whole bunch of other things. The building was destroyed and rebuilt with a fancy new look and vibe--and a new name: the Climate Pledge Arena.

Place #4: The Elephant Car Wash

bright pink, green, and orange neon sign in the shape of a pig that says Elephant Super Car Wash Open Seattle, Google Street View loading...

The iconic pink elephant sign stands no more in downtown Seattle. I used it as a landmark to let me know that I was lost and had to figure out the right way to turn onto Denny Way! It was closed permanently in 2021.

Place #5:

This spot is empty because I want you to tell me which place you miss the most that should be here! Email me here!

10 Hilarious First Impressions of Seattle and Washington State Newbies to Washington State give hilarious first impressions of the Evergreen State Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals