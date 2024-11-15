5 Fun Things We Want to Do This Weekend in Yakima Valley
Can you believe we're halfway through the month of November already? It's almost time for your Friendsgiving and Thanksgiving dinner parties and those turkey trots and Black Friday sales.
Let's see what's popping off in the Yakima Valley this weekend. I've found five fun events that stand out from the rest. Some are family friendly, and others are 18+ or 21+.
5. Dia de los Muertos Art Exhibit at Mighty Tieton
608 Wisconsin Ave, Tieton
Friday, November 15th and Saturday, November 16th
12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
This is a family-friendly event. View the public altar/shrine (and bring something to add to it if you like) created at the warehouse in honor of the memories of our dearly departed loved ones.
"Bring photos of loved ones, write messages, and bring mementos, candies, or breads." - Mighty Tieton
4. Blast to the Past Decades Skate at Skateland
2506 Old Town Rd, Union Gap
This is a family-friendly event! Have some fun with throw-back nostalgia and skate to music from the decades at Skateland.
Friday, November 15th
7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
3. Night Ranger at Legends Casino Hotel
580 Fort Rd, Toppenish
This is an 18+ only show. Rock out with your mullets out! Enjoy some of your favorite classic hits from Night Ranger in a smoke-free and alcohol-free environment on the Rez.
Friday, November 15th
8 p.m.
2. Saturday Night Improv Show at Glenwood Square
5110 W Tieton Dr # 330, Yakima
This is an 18+ only show. Laugh your buns off with the Yakima Improv Society this Saturday night. For only 10 bucks, you and your friends can enjoy "Thanks a Lot," a 90s-style improv sitcom.
Friday, November 15th
8 p.m.
1. 420 POTtery Night at Creative Yakima
2115 A W Lincoln Ave, Yakima
This is a 21+ event only. Take your pick of utensils and enjoy some munchies whilst you create lovely art pieces in a "420-friendly" environment. $10 a person.
Saturday, November 16th
6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
