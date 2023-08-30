TL;DR Version: This is PART ONE of a series featuring the restaurants, cafes, coffee stands, breweries, and wineries that reside in the downtown Yakima area.

There are 45 dining options for restaurants in the heart of downtown Yakima.

WHAT ARE THE BOUNDARIES OF DOWNTOWN YAKIMA?

Here's 45 Must Try Restaurants in the Heart of Downtown Yakima Google Street View/Canva loading...

How many restaurants are located in downtown Yakima? I think it depends on what you consider “downtown.” You could be referring to any of the streets within the perimeter of the heart of downtown Yakima, from the Burger King located on Terrace Heights Way all the way down to the end of Yakima Ave at S 16th Ave.

WHERE DOES DOWNTOWN YAKIMA END?

Restaurants in downtown Yakima Google Street View loading...

The best way to tell where “downtown Yakima” begins and technically ends is to just look for where the flower pots end. Yakima Ave is lined with beautiful flowers resting in pots on stands from S 7th Ave down to N 9th Street.

BRAGGING ABOUT THE HEART OF DOWNTOWN YAKIMA

Restaurants in downtown Yakima Canva loading...

The Yakima Valley Tourism and Convention Center has a cool link to a "walkable" downtown tour of sorts. The Downtown Association of Yakima brags that it's a "great place to work, to play, to live." How about including, "a great place to eat" in there? Nearly 50,000 people attended events held in Yakima in 2022, according to the Convention Center's annual report, which reinforces my point that restaurants in downtown Yakima are and always have been a vital piece of our local economy.

UNCOVERING DOWNTOWN YAKIMA'S CULINARY DELIGHTS

Restaurants in Downtown Yakima EZ Tiger in downtown Yakima via Google Maps loading...

What kind of food are you looking for today? Downtown Yakima has all sorts of delicious and tempting options for you. Whether you're craving Mexican, Thai, sushi, continental-Indian, burgers, Italian, baked goods, ice cream, tea, smoothies, pizza, coffee, subs, sandwiches, fast food, and even beer, wine, or cocktails, there's a place for that!

Source: VisitYakima.com Annual Report 2022

45 RESTAURANTS LOCATED IN THE HEART OF DOWNTOWN YAKIMA

1. Sub Shop of Yakima

2. Yakima Thai Cuisine

3. Essencia Bakery

4. El Mirador 2

5. Burger King

6. Second Street Grill

7. Cowiche Canyon Kitchen & Ice House Bar

8. Sports Center

9. Gus’ Pizza

10. Casa VittoRe

11. & Tea

Cowiche Canyon Kitchen and Ice House Bar in Downtown Yakima WA Cowiche Canyon Kitchen and Ice House Bar via Google Maps loading...

12. Schab’s Bier Den

13. Cafe on the Ave

14. North Town Coffee

15. Crafted

16. McDonald’s

17. Thai House (2nd St)

18. Tea Garden (4th St)

19. E.Z. Tiger

20. Mickey’s Pub

21. Mama Corie’s Kitchen

22. Olive Garden

Crafted Restaurant in downtown Yakima WA Crafted via Google Maps loading...

Get our free mobile app

23. 8th Street Bistro

24. The Bistro at The Seasons

25. Single Hill Brewing

26. Main Stop on the Ave

27. Mercedes & Family/Erik the Mercedes Kid

28. Sumo’s Sushi

29. Taco Bell

30. Mi Sazon

31. Avenida Cantina

32. Brews & Cue’s

33. Golden Wheel

Avenida Cantina in downtown Yakima Avenida Cantina via Google Maps loading...

34. Lotus Room

35. PJ’s Music Box

36. Purrr

37. Jimmy John’s

38. Sweet Sisters Ice Cream Shop

39. Lulu’s Lunchbox

40. Catalyst Coffee

41. The Depot

42. El Taco Loco

43. AntoLin Cellars

44. Kana Winery

45. Stems Winery

Townsquare Media/Sarah J Townsquare Media/Sarah J loading...

In Part 2 of this foodie series, I will give you a list of 74 more restaurants that, despite not being located directly within the heart of downtown Yakima, are still considered "downtown." Stay tuned (and hungry)!

MORE TO READ:

Get our free mobile app

Report a typo or correction

Got a news tip? Email us here.

LOOK: Do you know these iconic quotes from '70s TV shows Stacker looked through the vast array of groundbreaking 1970s television and identified 25 of its most iconic (and most memorable) quotes.

WOAH: 99 Signs You Were a Teenager in the '90s Grab your Hypercolor T-Shirt and Bonnie Bell Lip Smackers because we're traveling in time to the most radical decade of them all. Only real '90s teens will remember these iconic pop culture moments--see how many you recall!

LOOK: Best Beers From Every State To find the best beer in each state and Washington D.C., Stacker analyzed January 2020 data from BeerAdvocate , a website that gathers user scores for beer in real-time. BeerAdvocate makes its determinations by compiling consumer ratings for all 50 states and Washington D.C. and applying a weighted rank to each. The weighted rank pulls the beer toward the list's average based on the number of ratings it has and aims to allow lesser-known beers to increase in rank. Only beers with at least 10 rankings to be considered; we took it a step further to only include beers with at least 100 user rankings in our gallery. Keep reading to find out what the best beer is in each of the 50 states and Washington D.C.

50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two.