3 Iconic Pacific Northwest Dishes You Can’t Miss: The Best of WA, OR, and ID

The Pacific Northwest has a foodie palette that is exquisite and unique. I’m originally from The South, so I was used to eating Soul Food delights that just don’t taste the same way out here in the PNW.

Sorry Idaho, Washington, and Oregon, but y’all seriously can’t make macaroni and cheese, hot chicken, meatloaf, fried catfish, or greens as good as my Southern Tennessee kinfolk can!

That being said, no other places in ‘Merica have the best flavors of gamey meats, seafood, and foraged foods like we have out here in the Pacific Northwest, hands down!

Pacific Northwest Flavors_ 3 Dishes We Do Better Than Anyone Else Canva loading...

Simon Rivera from Outdoor Yak put together a cool foodie list. Here’s the three that caught my eye…

The Pacific Northwest Does It Best: 3 Iconic State Dishes Everyone Needs to Taste Gallery Credit: Reesha Cosby

Does this list surprise you at all?

I would have thought the geoduck would have been the "iconic" Washington state food, but then again, it consistently makes the list of foods we love to hate.

I thought for sure that something made out of potatoes would have been the iconic dish from Idaho, but I recently discovered that Washington is the state that produces the most potatoes, not Idaho!

As for Oregon, I had no idea what the top food would be, perhaps cider or cheese? (Tillamook cheese, award-winning Rogue Creamery, or perhaps the "Original Gold" Cider?)

Our traditional foods in the PNW are made from the abundance of the nature around us. Foodies and chefs alike love to use ingredients found on the ground and in our nearby Pacific Ocean.

For all the Washington People obsessed with Nashville, TENNESSEE:

You need to try the Hot Chicken.

For all the new Washington State SnowBirds heading to ARIZONA for the winter:

Get yourself one of those Sonora Hot Dogs.

For all the Washington State people who secretly want to move to CALIFORNIA:

An In-n-Out Burger reigns supreme among the top foods to try.

