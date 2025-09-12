Three Easy Crockpot Recipes You Can Make with Five Local WA Ingredients
It's time for end of the summer parties and tailgating sports potlucks. If you're in a pickle (no pun intended) about what foods to bring to the party, here are three easy crockpot recipes you can make using ingredients grown and raised locally in Washington.
What a Load of Crock(pot)!
Over the summer, we tried some fun summer recipes using local cherries from the Yakima Valley, and bucatini, a viral recipe that was trending in Seattle and Tacoma. Now it's time to dig out that crockpot and put it to good use this fall.
1. Crockpot Seafood Broil
- Washington-grown garlic
- Dungeness Crab or your desired shellfish sourced from Washington
- Fresh Ears of Corn from a Washington farm
- Herbs like thyme or oregano from a local market or your backyard garden (or a friend's)
- Garlic, Onions or Leeks from a Washington grower or farmer's market
- Sausage from a local butcher
Here is the recipe:
2. Steak Strips with Mushrooms and Onions (Served over Mashed Potatoes)
- Steak strips from your local butcher or a Yakima Valley or Skagit Valley ranch
- Washington-grown Potatoes
- Mushrooms grown and sold at your local farmer's market (or ones that you foraged yourself)
- Onions from a farmer's market (or try the produce stands on the side of the road in Naches)
- Your favorite Washington wine or beer to deglaze the pan
Here's the recipe:
3. Taco Soup
- Ground beef from a local butcher shop
- Fresh onions from a local farmer
- Cilantro from a local farm or your own back yard
- Shucked Corn on the Cob purchased at a local farm stands
- Locally Grown Garlic cloves
Here's the recipe:
Now that you're armed with these recipes, your food is going to be a hit at the next party!