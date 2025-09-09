10 Breathtaking Photos That Remind Us Why We Love Washington State

Stop for a second and look around at the beauty that beholds your eyes as you take scenic Washington. Our state is blessed with some glorious landscapes, from mountains to hills, lush evergreen trees, lighthouses, beaches, and volcano peaks, to boot!

There's More to Washington than Just Seattle!

Seattle is quite lovely, no doubt, plus it's fun to be in the big city. The metropolitan-ness of it all speaks to my heart. Yet, there's nothing like venturing out to the islands (yes, we need to spend more time exploring the San Juan Islands) or the towns surrounded by little islets like Bremerton, or the beaches near Ocean Shores along the coast.

Whidbey Island is another gem to explore in Washington State.

Whidbey Island

One thing that people who live in Washington full time take for granted, especially if you live in the Central, Southwestern, and Eastern parts of the state are the hills in the background. Whenever I go back home to Tennessee for a visit, I realize just how much I miss seeing those Washington hills in Yakima County where I live!

Hills in Yakima County

Another glorious feast for your eyes is our lovely volcanos disguised as snow-covered mountains. Take for example Mount Rainier. You can go camping in nearby Dayton before you head up to the mountain trail where all the visitors love to go.

This handsome volcano pretends it's a mountain, ha!

This handsome volcano pretends it's a mountain, ha!

Mountain Trail near Mt. Raniner National Park in WA State Washington's most favorite snow-covered volcano is Mt. Rainier.

