10 Books by 10 Authors You Never Knew Were from Washington
Winter weather presents the perfect time for us to grab a book, snuggle up under the covers with a warm cup of something to drink in your mug, and read a good book. Let's celebrate the local authors who have ties to Washington!
There are some really cool authors who still live in Washington State! I was recently at the library and finally found a copy of this one book I think you'll love to read, especially during Black History Month: Early African Americans in Our Yakima Valley History by Gilbert Chandler and Ester B. Delancey Huey. Ms. Huey lives in Yakima, and she is still "getting her flowers" from the community to this day!
I confess, it's been a long time since I have done that, despite the fact I recently bought a cool-looking new book from my favorite Washington family-owned bookstore, Inklings.
I got The Davenports by Krystal Marquis. Have you heard of it?
Other Washington authors I wanted to share with you include Deb Caletti and Donna Miscolta.
Donna has two cool books that have made a buzz in the book world:
Hola & Goodbye: Una Familia in Stories
Living Color: Angela Rubio Stories
If you want to find other great books written by local authors, check out this article about 15 of them that hail from the Tri-Cities. A new place I've discovered to buy books online is Bookshop.org.
