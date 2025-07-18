When does a yard sale sign go from being fun and informational to garbage and litter? What are the repercussions of removing the signs vs just leaving them up and letting Mother Nature slowly destroy them? Can you be fined for leaving your sign-up?

I love yard sales, I've even held 3 of my own, and they were very successful. If you don't think yard sales are fun or a great way to find yesterday's treasures, then why are eBay, Goodwill, or any other thrift stores popular?

yard sale signs on a post falling off. tsm/Timmy! loading...

Having a yard sale is a lot of work, besides finding and deciding to part with your belongings, pricing, and setting up a used yard market is work, but for me, the real chore was making and putting up the signs.

Getting the supplies, strategically placing them around the neighborhood, and making sure the information is big and clear enough for people to see. Then comes the clean-up.

Last Week's Yard Sale Ad is Today's Litter in Washington

When it comes to pulling down your yard sale signs, I don't want to say people are lazy, but I'm noticing more and more that the task is not being completed.

green and yellow yard sale sign on a wooden pole. tsm/Timmy! loading...

As a fan of shopping at yard sales, nothing is more annoying than seeing a sign and pulling up to the house only for the yard to be empty and realizing the sign was old.

Then you get the litter aspect. Whether the sign gets ripped down by nature or someone just causing trouble, if it's on the ground, it becomes litter.

According to the Washington State Department of Ecology, littering fines range from $103 to $5,000 in Washington, some counties can be more harsh. The high end of that fine doesn't really pertain to the topic of yard sale signs, but if you spent all weekend selling your belongings and only made $700, but you ignored pulling down 8 of your signs, then your yard sale just cost you money.

"The law (RCW 70A.200.060) sets minimum fines for littering and illegal dumping. The Washington State Patrol, local police departments, sheriff's offices, and health departments enforce litter laws. Many cities and counties have local ordinances that are stricter than the state law."

When discussing this topic with my buddy, he made the comment, "Well, how can they prove that it's your litter?" I laughed as I pointed out the fact that 'your Yakima address' is literally on the litter.

yard sale sign on the ground mixed with leaves and other debris tsm/Timmy! loading...

Besides the possibility of a littering fine, it's your neighborhood, your community, take care of it.

