What do Yakima residents NOT want to hear whispered in their ears? A funny question and an interesting thought that we asked our listeners and readers. The responses we got back were thought-provoking, chin-rubbing, and gut-busting. In other words, you have to read this list.

The Inspiration For This Fun Question

I saw a motivational poster/meme that said something like “The Devil whispers, ‘You cannot withstand the storm.’ The Warrior replies, “I am the storm.” With a picture of a lion standing strong.

lion

Of course, that led down the rabbit hole of different motivational quotes about whispering, and no surprise, many included the Devil, but my favorite was one that read:

“The Devil Whispered to me, ‘I’m coming for you.’ I whispered back, ‘Bring Beer.’”

I laughed pretty hard at that, and was curious what other answers could be given. Getting religious/paranormal aspect out of the question, I asked my audience the question:

What’s the worst thing someone can whisper in your ear?

Here are the best responses I received.

“You have blood on your pants.” – Marie L.

“That wasn’t tuna.” – Tim H.

“You smell different awake.” – Aeniah F.

“I can’t find the spider!” – Krysta W.

“You gonna eat your cornbread?” – Clifford H.

two animals, one's face next to the others ear.

And the most commented comment about the worst thing that can be whispered in your ear comes from several of our listeners, including Lorene W. & Kyle S.

“Hi, we’ve been trying to reach you in regards to your car’s extended warranty!”



Giphy.com

