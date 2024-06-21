We asked the people of the valley where they go to get the best milkshakes. Many comical responses dealt with a singer named Kelis. Why would she be brought in an impromptu survey about drinkable ice cream?

The great musician Kelis famously sang, “My milkshake brings all the boys to the yard, and they’re like, it’s better than yours.” (Check the video out here).

But what if you don’t want to make your own milkshake? What if your yard has been nicely manicured, and you don’t want the dozens of male adolescents tromping all over your hard-grown turf?

It is simple: to avoid the potential stomping of your yard caused by your mixture of milk, ice cream, and flavorings, you go out to get your milkshake.



SURE, you run the risk of bringing your shake home, only to find boys in your yard. But it’s pretty safe to say that won’t happen with a restaurant shake.

Back to the point... We posed that question to our audience and got a wide variety of responses. So here are the 9 top places in the Yakima Valley to get a milkshake, as voted by you!

The Top 9 Places For Milkshakes in the Yakima Valley! The question was asked, and our listeners and readers chimed in! Gallery Credit: tsm/Timmy!

If you missed the question the first time around, no problem. Tap the App and let us know where you get your tasty, drinkable dessert.

