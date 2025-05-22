This is sad news for outdoorsmen and women who were looking forward to some fun in nature this Summer. The Yakima Training Center is suspending all recreational activities, including hunting!

There are a few exceptions to this suspension, namely the kids' fishing pond and archery range.

When Does The Yakima Training Center Suspension Begin?

The Yakima Training Center is suspending all recreational activities starting on Sunday, June 1st, 2025, and will stay in effect indefinitely, although the press release did say they hope to reopen the area for recreational use "as soon as possible."

What Is The Reasoning Behind The Closing and Suspension?

In a nutshell, the Yakima Training Center is suspending activities because of a staffing shortage. The press release stated that there would be more military units training and fewer workers to handle security, as well as attend to the public wanting to use the area, thanks to a hiring freeze.

"As people leave these positions, it is taking longer to fill them, so the tough decisions were made to prioritize staffing efforts to focus on life, health, and safety."

- Yakima Training Center Public Affairs Office.

Does This Affect Native American Access?

No, the suspension of recreational activities does not affect Native American access policies. Areas of the Palouse to Cascades State Park Trail and access to these areas at the Yakima Training Center are not affected.

