Ever since you crawled behind the wheel, you've been a bad driver or have experienced a lousy driver, at least at some point in your cruisin' career.

The same can go for parking your car.

I get those people who go out of their way to avoid parallel parking, I'm one of you. If I can't pull straight in and easily drive away, I'll go somewhere else.

I even get those people who park so severely that it is purposeful and kind of an art form.

Those are the type of people who park perfectly in the middle of the intersection of 4 parking spots.

To those people's credit (even though they're selfish), they usually park in the "nosebleed" section at Costco or Walmart, and their cars are expensive.

They're doing this to prevent people from parking next to them and dinging their cars.

truck parked horribly in a parking lot. tsm/Timmy! - Canva loading...

(Note: I usually park next to them… super close because I don't care about my truck getting another ding).

Then you see a picture like this, where four cars are parked next to one another, each just as bad, if not worse.

4 cars parked horribly. Emoji's making fun of the bad parked cars. Pic Courtesy of Jeff Pfaff / Canva loading...

It's like the first one was a trendsetter, and the others are clearly followers and not leaders.

Do they not care? Are they lazy? Or are they just that bad at parking? Only their co-workers know for sure.

Be warned; if you are terrible at parking, you may just end up in this Facebook group, Yakima County Bad Driver Shaming And Car Events.

Your car's picture posted to be eternally laughed at, mocked, and shamed for all eternity (or at least a couple of minutes because of all of our short attention spans.).



Giphy.com

If any of the cars pictured in this article are yours, please Tap the App and send us a message. I'd love to know the reason why you were parked this way.

