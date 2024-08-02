Yakima Salvation Army’s 1st Annual Family Bike Ride Is Coming!

Ride a bike, raise money, have fun, and create memories!

What more could you ask for?

That’s the idea behind The Salvation Army’s Family Bike Ride!

Growing up in Naches, I can’t think of a more beautiful place to ride a bike. I did just that for over a decade (until I got my driver’s license, of course).

Even then, I would ride up and down 2nd Street, up Naches Ave to the High School, and back down the hill of Penny Ave. So many great memories!

The Yakima Salvation Army is getting people to do just that: create great memories.

Their 1st Annual Red Kettle Kick-off Family Bike Ride starts in Naches and rides along the beautifully scenic Naches Greenway.

“We want this family bike ride to be about fun, laughter, and creating memories,” says Kerry Steele, a member of the Yakima Salvation Army Advisory Board.



The Details For The Yakima Salvation Army 1st Annual Red Kettle Kick-off Family Bike Ride

The event will happen on Saturday, September 14th.

Check-in and kick-off will occur at 9 am at the Naches Train Station (102 Naches Ave.).

The bike ride will run along the Naches Greenway for a 3-mile or 6-mile course (depending on what you sign up for), with staggered start times for safety.

A bike parade will start at 11:15 am, and lunch at the Train Station at 11:30 am.

Prizes will be awarded for decked-out bikes and riders, uniqueness, and creativity among the different age groups.



You can register now until August 5th to receive an event t-shirt.

For more details and to start making fun-filled memories, click here.

