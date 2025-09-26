They say those who don’t learn history are doomed to repeat it. With those wise words, why wouldn’t you take every opportunity to learn, especially when history can come alive, be educational as well as entertaining, and best of all… FREE!

How did we, a group of ragtag colonists, rise up to lead, self-govern, and fight back against the most powerful empire of that time period? That is the lesson (and so much more) you can learn at this free event taking place in Yakima on Tuesday, October 7th.

“Join a costumed historical interpreter as she brings to life the real stories behind the birth of our nation and the extraordinary efforts that made independence possible.”

This free event is coming to the Yakima Harman Center at 101 North 65th Avenue on Tuesday, October 7th, at 6 pm and is perfect for high school students, adults, and really anyone who has a love of history.

In a world where we it feels like we are so divided, it’s nice to take a break, and take a look back at, some would say, the simpler times, but also, different and tougher times, and learn something from the past, so that we might help embrace those teachings that those who helped shape this country put into place. And this is a fun and perfect opportunity.

“Discover The Untold Story Behind the American Revolution!”

Presented by Yakima Parks & Recreation – Harman Center, with amazing support from Daughters of the American Revolution – Narcissa Whitman Chapter, League of Women Voters of Yakima County, Yakima Valley Veterans Coalition, Sons of the American Revolution – Mid-Columbia Chapter, Yakima Valley Genealogical Society, and Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War!

