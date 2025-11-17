We're happy to share some jaw-dropping video or Yakima Valley's Rattlesnake Ridge and its current state, captured in November by Yakima-Based Photographer & Videographer, Sky's Shutter. Check the video out below.

The Day The Mountain Cracked

When the crack appeared on Rattlesnake Ridge in October of 2017, the whole valley held its breath, worried and wondering what would happen. Emergency actions were announced, and residents below were advised to evacuate.

mountain ridge in Yakima, Washington YouTube/Sky's Shutter Media loading...

What many expected to be an impending landslide that could damage and destroy so much has turned into a slow shift that geologists have been keeping a close eye on by placing monitors on the landscape. Up until last year, officials were meeting once a month to discuss its progress, but as the slowdown of the slide has occurred, so have the meetings, to roughly 2 times a year.

An Eye In The Sky

In November, the local Photographer & Videographer page, Sky's Shutter, posted pretty epic aerial footage of Rattlesnake Ridge to their social media and YouTube channel, captured from a drone.

Aerial view taken November 2025 — Rattlesnake Ridge’s gigantic chasm is the result of a slow-moving landslide first detected when a tension crack appeared in October 2017. Geologists discovered a 20-acre block of Columbia River basalt sliding south along a weaker sediment layer beneath it. - Sky's Shutter FB Page

Check it out below:

Is There Still A Threat?

Where nothing is 100%, many believe that the slide will gradually drift into the below quarry, and that the debris from the slide will help stabilize the slope itself.

Geologists are still monitoring the situation, and photographers and the curious at heart are keeping their eyes (and drone cameras) fixed on it.

