It's Christmas in July at the Yakima Humane Society, and that means great prices on a new little one to join your family.

Meet Your New Best Friend in Yakima This Summer

My wife and I got our little ‘Rusty Bear’ (pictured throughout this article) 12 years ago. I don’t quite remember if it was July, but it was during the summer months, because when I met him, it was at a wedding rehearsal way out past Naches.

dog in black sweater on a couch with a grinch toy. tsm/Mrs. Timmy! loading...

He was running around with a golden retriever, and ran up to the picnic table I was sitting at, jumped on me, and started kissing my face. His owners came running up to me, apologizing, and I laughed, telling them not to worry, and joked how I’d trade my two cats for him (which I would never do).

They laughed and said no to the trade, but did inform me that they were looking for a good home for him if I was serious. My jaw dropped. I took a couple of pictures, showed my wife later that night, and at that moment, my wife and I’s family was complete.

The 12 years we’ve had him in our lives have been filled with so much joy, laughs, and love. He’s 14 now and has developed some health issues, but still gets the zoomies and still makes us laugh every day.

dog sitting on a floor in a christmas sweater tsm/Timmy! loading...

Having a dog is a big responsibility, but it is so worth it. Other dog owners, I’m sure, will agree that they bring so much life into the home, and the Yakima Humane Society wants to help every family feel that type of joy with a new family member.

Pet Adoption Deals This July in Yakima

“We are full to the brim with dogs and cats of all sizes and ages! Check out this amazing deal and come down in person to see all the cuties waiting to find their forever homes.”

– Yakima Humane Society Facebook Page.

Enjoy Christmas in July with the Yakima Humane Society (located at 2405 W. Birchfield Road) and their special adoption deals:

Dogs - $50



Puppies - $150



Cats - $30



Kittens - $50

For more information on animal adoptions, click here, and ways you can donate (supplies, food, money, your time and energy), click here.

Doggy face with tongue sticking out Rusty Thee Dog - tsm/Timmy! loading...

