Yakima’s 7 Unspoken Rules Of Etiquette
I was driving into work this morning and was about to cross traffic into the radio station parking lot.
There were a lot of oncoming cars, so I waited with my turn signal on.
Eventually, someone slowed down and stopped so I could go.
The scary thing was that I was about to cross 2 lanes of traffic, and I couldn't quite see around him.
I could see the driver who had stopped for me, check his mirror, and give me a thumbs up. He knew why I was hesitating to make my turn.
I followed the unwritten rule of the road, the unspoken etiquette rule!
The Courtesy Wave!
I gave him one, and he returned it. There was no road rage for us this morning.
That got me thinking about what other unwritten or unspoken rules are out there, so I asked our audience, and here are the replies.
The majority of responses dealt with either the restroom or the reason we use the restroom… food!
Food-Related Unspoken Etiquette Rules
"Last of any food item, you ask if anyone wants it before eating it!" – Michelle Landolt
"Chew with your mouth COMPLETELY CLOSED, and don't speak before you are finished." – Aeniah Frost
"No Double Dipping!" – Susie Bonney
Bathroom Unspoken Etiquette Rules
"Ask people if they need to use the bathroom before you hop in the shower!" – Jenny Serl McDonald
"Courtesy Flush!" – Clifford Harris
And one for the gentlemen courtesy of James Danger Conright:
"Gotta blast that little piece of poop stuck on the inside of the toilet bowl with the most forceful pee stream you can push out. It's proper bathroom etiquette."
Do you have an unspoken rule of Etiquette? Tap the App and share it with us!
