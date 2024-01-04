Calling All Bands: Yakima Edge Fest Looking For Performers

Get ready for Yakima's heaviest and hardest rock and metal events! Edge Fest is coming together and are looking for a few good bands to fill the line-up! Does your band have the axes and chops?

" Beware the Unknown - October 5th, 2024 "

Great words to live by and rock by! Edge Fest is happening on Saturday, October 5th kicking off at 11:30 am and going strong all day long!

Do you want to get your band on the stage? You have your chance! Edge Fest submissions to perform are open! Edge Fest caters to local punk/metal (& sub-genres) bands, but all genres of music and performers are welcome to submit.

WHAT IS EDGE FEST?

Edge Fest is metal for a cause! Collecting money and goods to help those in our valley who may be facing addiction, mental health issues, homelessness, discrimination and even "challenging home environments."

"Edge Fest is a charitable event primarily aimed at gathering support to provide various goods (both consumable and non-consumable) and monetary donations for local nonprofit organizations."

- Edge Fest 2024 Artist Submission Form

So... do you think you're ready to take the Yakima Edge Fest stage (presented by Yakima Edge Fest & Marion Drain Productions)? If so, fill out the submission form here.

Yakima Edge Fest is taking place on Saturday, October 5th! Location will be announced at a later date. For more information on the event, check out their Facebook Event Page!

