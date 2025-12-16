Another year and another DecemberFest is in the books! And I might add, it was a loud and festive, merry and rockin’, funny and fundraising event! Check out the photos below!

The 3rd Annual DecemberFest: A Season of Beers & Cheers

Coming back, bigger and better than ever, was DecemberFest, a yearly celebration with the purpose of raising funds for children in the Yakima Valley with Toys for Tots.

4 bands took the stage performing music from a variety of genres, bringing smiles, toe taps, applause, and dancing to the Crown Ballroom (formerly known as the Seasons Performance Hall).

christmas fundraiser with bands on stage tsm/Timmy! loading...

The Crown Ballroom of Yakima

This was my first time in the iconic building at 101 North Naches Avenue since the new owners took over the building and gave it an update. Gone are the church pews, inclined walkways as well as the permanent stage. In its place is a solid, flat, beautiful dance floor that offers many more opportunities and a wide variety of events.

When it was The Seasons Performance Hall, it was beautiful and great. Now, it is stunning and spectacular. The revamp is jaw-dropping.

christmas fundraiser with bands on stage tsm/Timmy! loading...

The Eats & Drinks of DecemberFest!

Food and drinks were in full force and enjoyed by the happy and jolly crowd! Local breweries including Bale Breaker, Single Hill, Varietal Beers, Gilbert Cellars, DarkRock Wines, & Tieton Cider Works. Local eats provided by Pizzaias Pizza, Omar Buen Tacos, and Tammy’s Boards & Bites with their tasty treats!

festive event on stage Pic Courtesy of Aimee Yoerger loading...

The Lineup of DecemberFest 2025

The 3rd Annual DecemberFest kicked off with local radio on-air personality, Tim “Timmy” Hubert from 94.5 KATS, telling jokes and handling MC duties throughout the night, and bringing to the stage the first performers, a spoken word piece by award-winning poet Rod Nelson with piano accompaniment by Bart Roderick.

christmas fundraiser with bands on stage tsm/Timmy! loading...

Following Rod Nelson was the Yakima Valley band CRONE, who impressed the audience with their young talents and beautiful 3-part harmony, a band to definitely keep your eye on.

christmas fundraiser with bands on stage tsm/Timmy! loading...

A slight change of pace came to the stage with James Beam, the one-man acts with his acoustic guitar, soulful voice, and a country music sound with rock star flair.

christmas fundraiser with bands on stage tsm/Timmy! loading...

Getting the crowd on their feet and dancing in the aisles was Yakima fan favorite Englewood Heights, rockin’ the Crown Ballroom, and bringing the Christmas Cheers!

christmas fundraiser with bands on stage tsm/Timmy! loading...

Toys For Tots Donation!

Following Englewood Heights was the big highlight of the night: Paul Crawford presenting a check to the United States Marine Corps Reserve in the amount of $2,500 to help create Christmas magic for local children with Toys For Tots!

christmas fundraiser with bands on stage tsm/Timmy! loading...

Another Yakima fan favorite and a group who have grown up on stage before our very eyes, Jayleigh Ann & The Lost Boys. Fun, rockin’, and powerful musicians with vocals that reverberated throughout the Crown Ballroom, making it a moving, touching, and inspiring ending to a very festive night of music.

DecemberFest 2025 is one to be remembered, thanks to all the performers and the amazing sponsors, Yakima Federal Savings & Loan and The Seasons Music Project.

Check out more photos from the event below and keep an eye out for DecemberFest 2026!

