The Central Washington State Fair is a big draw for many people for many reasons. For me, the first thing I do every year is hit up the Yakima Valley SunDome to see what the latest and greatest items are up for sale!

This year, we saw some staples, some of our favorites, and some new faces! And we snapped some pictures for you to take a virtual tour of the SunDome and get an idea of what to get when you head into the fair!

vendors inside a convention arena tsm/Timmy! loading...

As I said above, there are many reasons to go to the Central Washington State Fair! If you're a fan of the rides, check out our article all about the fair rides!

If you're a 'Fair Foodie' check out these articles for some of the Tasty Treats and the Best Eats!

If you're there for the entertainment, we have an article for that too (Click Here)!

(Know this about extra security at this year's Central Washington State Fair)

If you're like me, and make a beeline straight for the SunDome, check out the photo galleries below!

vendors inside a convention arena tsm/Timmy! loading...

I was fortunate enough to be one of the first ones in the gate over the weekend, so I ran into the SunDome to do candid photography of all the different vendor booths (I stopped counting at 115).

As I was walking up and down the aisle snapping pictures, one after another. I caught many people setting up their booths, gearing up for the start of their Fair Day, playing on their phones, and getting ready for the storm of people starting to enter the fair.

Get our free mobile app

The SunDome Vendors Of The Central Washington State Fair 2025 (Part 1)! I was able to get a head start in the Yakima Valley SunDome and snap some candid pictures of each of the over 100 vendors before the crowds started filtering in for the fair fun. My apologies to the people who were photographed without being ready; some laughs were had, and everyone was super friendly (here's part 1). Gallery Credit: tsm/Timmy!

The SunDome Vendors Of The Central Washington State Fair 2025 (Part 2)! With so many booths at the 2025 Central Washington State Fair in the Yakima Valley SunDome, I had to split the photos into three galleries. enjoy Part 2! Gallery Credit: tsm/Timmy!