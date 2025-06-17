The Yakima City Council has a big decision ahead of them on Tuesday, June 17th, as they look at upcoming budgets and decide the fate of one of Yakima's oldest treasures, its Trolley.

When news broke about the budget and the possible future of the trolley being in question, many people raised concerns on both sides.

Those who see its operation as a money pit, costing more than it brings in, relying on tax dollars and volunteers, and others who see it as a piece of history that needs to be cherished and preserved and sharing concerns online.

man in white shirt, black vest and hat, driving a trolley train car. View of his back and shoulder, looking out the window at a grassy field and train tracks.

Public Concerns About Saving The Yakima Valley Trolleys

"The Yakima Valley Trolleys are crazy close to being nationally recognized and having protection because of their historic nature, and the city council wants to DESTROY them before that happens. Why isn't anyone talking about this & doing something to save our history?"

- Greg Bliss

The city council has been talking about this and looking at different options, even a month ago commenting during their meeting how when the trolley gets nationally recognized (something that Yakima Valley Trolley volunteers have been working towards for the past 4 years in the nomination process) that would help future funding and potential for tourism.

"The tracks on 6th Avenue are the trolley's line to Selah, and removing the tracks would take the heart out of the railroad and end it after 118 years in Yakima. If the Selah line is lost, the National Historic Landmark status (almost like being a National Park) will be lost also."

- Ken Johnsen, President/Yakima Valley Trolleys

The city council proposed a survey about the plans on 6th Avenue back in March, with 92% of respondents in favor of keeping the trolleys in Yakima.

A Rally To Save The Yakima Valley Trolleys

A rally is being planned for 4 pm on Tuesday, June 17th, on the corner of 3rd Ave and Pine Street to help gather support for the trolley and hopeful decision from the city council.

