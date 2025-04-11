I'm very fortunate to have been to the Capitol Theatre so many times that I've lost track of how many times I've been there.

Between the many stand-up comedy shows I've seen there (and 4th Street Theatre) with the likes of 300 Clowns, Ron White, Carrot Top, Brian Regan, Rodney Carrington, and the late great George Carlin.

The special Townhall Talks, such as Maria Shriver, Marilyn Milian, tech genius David Pogue, Olympian Apolo Ohno, and many more, took the stage to entertain me and many others in the Yakima Valley.

And, of course, so many great shows and concerts that have graced the stage, Ave. Q, Sweeney Todd, Hadestown, RENT, Adam's Family, Spring Awakening, Come From Away, Jersey Boys, Spamalot, Straight No Chaser, Gordon Lightfoot, David Copperfield (to name a few).

No matter how many times I've been there, I knew there was so much more to the building than I had ever seen.

Inside the Yakima Capitol Theatre tsm/Timmy! loading...

Even with my time performing with Manic Thunder (in the 4th Street Theatre), I had no clue of the lower levels or how the Capitol Theatre connected to the 4th Street Theatre, let alone the in-depth history of the building.

Where the design inspiration came from, the steps taken to get it built in 1920 as a movie theatre, vaudeville theatre, and performance theatre. The fire in 1975 and reconstruction and its reopening in 1978 with the first performer to grace the stage, the legendary Bob Hope!

Inside the Yakima Capitol Theatre tsm/Timmy! loading...

We learned about the permanent resident 'Shorty', and his history with the Capitol Theatre (real and rumored). This was just the tip of the iceberg of history I learned during the Capitol Theatre's tour.

A Virtual Look At The Yakima Capitol Theatre Tour From its creation in 1920, the fire on August 11th, 1975, to its re-opening in 1978, expansion in 2010, and beyond, here are some photos from the tour of the Yakima Capitol Theatre. Gallery Credit: tsm/Timmy!

As of this writing, the Theatre is fully booked on their current tour schedules, but talking to CEO Charlie Robin, he plans for more every season and talked to me a little about a "braver" tour that takes you high above the stage to see what and how the 'theatre techs' work.



