If you don't know what a bucket list is, it's a slang term for a list of things you'd like to do before you die. Before you kick the bucket.

We asked our listeners and readers the question: "What's on your bucket list?"

We Asked Yakima: "What’s on Your Bucket List?"

The responses we got covered the spectrum from adventuresome to mundane. Serious to comical and even jaw-droppingly weird, and some would say dumb.

There were a handful of bucket list items that people have a shared interest in doing, and we have that list for you below.

chalk board with lots of words written in write. A bucket list of items. Donald Giannatti via Unsplash loading...

My Personal Bucket List: What I’ve Done and What’s Left

In my (almost) 26 years of broadcasting and community involvement and entertainment, I've been asked what is on my bucket list.

I've been very fortunate in my life and almost everything on my bucket list has been crossed off. I've traveled overseas, met musicians and comedians, I'm happily married and have a very loving and supportive family. I'm very blessed.

READ MORE: 15 Clean Words That Sound Dirty To Yakima

Although the few things on my list that I have yet to be able to cross off are to better myself by improving my health and learning another musical instrument. Both are worthy goals, both need a lot of practice and willpower.

From Wild to Weird — Yakima’s Most Unexpected Picks

We Asked, You Answered, Yakima's Top 5 'Bucket List' Items We asked our listeners and readers what is something on their to- do list before they 'kick the bucket'. Here are the top 5 answers. Gallery Credit: tsm/Timmy!



Giphy.com

What is on your bucket list? What do you think should be put on our list that all of Yakima should do? Tap the App and let us know.

Get our free mobile app