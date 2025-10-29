International Games Day is coming to the Yakima Valley, and the Yakima Valley Libraries want to make sure you’re a part of it. Do you have a favorite game, or want to learn something new? Then we have all the details for you below.

Your Next Favorite Board Game Is Waiting For You

My game of choice is, and has always been, Uno. My brother would play it with me when I was little. It helped me learn numbers, colors, and how to stack up several reverses, draw 2s, draw 4s, skips, and yell "UNO!" followed by my older brother calling me a cheater.

uno game cards on a table. Mahboba Rezayi via Unsplash

My wife’s game of choice is Monopoly, and Monopoly only ever ends 2 ways: “This is boring, taxes are horrible,” or “You’re a cheating wife! No wonder you always want to be the banker!”

Of course, I’m teasing (kind of), but those are just two examples of a world full of great and amazing fun games. Games that can bring you closer to your friends and family.

Opportunities to make new friends, have some fun, and share some laughs. And your next opportunity to do that is coming.

people playing a board game on a table. 2H Mmedia via Unsplash

International Games Day in Yakima

The West Valley Community Library (223 S 72nd Ave in Yakima) is hosting a fun get-together for board and card game lovers in Yakima on Saturday, November 15th, from Noon to 4 pm.

“Your next favorite game is waiting to be discovered! International Games Day is happening on Saturday, November 15th at the West Valley Library—come join us for board games, card games, crafts, and all the fun you can handle.” – Yakima Valley Libraries

kid playing with block Jenga game Michal Parzuchowski via Unsplash

READ MORE: Does Anyone In Washington Have 445 Gaming Consoles To Break The World Record?

Bring your favorite game, or just yourself, and get ready to discover something new. If you do find something new, games will be available for check-out, so you can borrow the game to help spread the fun!

board game with dice. Nik Korba via Unsplash

